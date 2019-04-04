NBA DFS: Tobias Harris and top picks for April 4 FanDuel, DraftKings daily fantasy basketball lineups

The 2018-19 NBA season is winding down and there are three games on Thursday night, headlined by an Eastern Conference showdown between the Milwaukee Bucks and Philadelphia 76ers. The two teams are all but set in their current playoff seeds, with the Bucks owning top honors and the Sixers sitting at No. 3. However, both teams could be at full strength with Bucks star Giannis Antetokounmpo returning from a right ankle injury on Monday, Sixers guard Jimmy Butler returning from a back injury on Wednesday and Sixers center Joel Embiid expected back for Thursday after resting his sore left knee on Wednesday. That's good news for anybody looking to cash in on NBA DFS tournaments and cash games on FanDuel and DraftKings for Thursday night. But before you set your NBA DFS lineups, be sure to check out the NBA DFS picks and advice from DFS millionaire Mike McClure.

McClure is a DFS professional with nearly $2 million in career winnings. He's also a predictive data engineer at SportsLine who uses a powerful prediction model that simulates every minute of every game 10,000 times, taking factors like matchups, statistical trends and injuries into account. This allows him to find the best NBA DFS values and create optimal lineups that he shares only over at SportsLine. They're a must-see for any NBA DFS player.

McClure is rolling through the 2018-19 NBA season, producing multiple lineups that have led to huge returns for followers, including as much as 40x on FanDuel and 84x on DraftKings.

For Thursday's slate, we can tell you McClure is banking on Sixers forward Tobias Harris at $7,000 on FanDuel and DraftKings.

Over the last three games, Harris is averaging just under 24 points and seven rebounds and has been to the free throw line 17 times. Even with the Sixers back at close to full strength on Thursday, with nothing really at stake against the Bucks, it's easy to see a good portion of the offense continuing to run through Harris as Brett Brown takes it slow with Embiid and Butler.

Part of McClure's optimal NBA DFS strategy for Thursday includes targeting Kings forward Harrison Barnes ($5,000 on FanDuel, $4,500 on DraftKings), who has an extremely favorable matchup against a Cavaliers squad that is last in the NBA in defensive rating.

Back on March 23, Barnes dropped 25 points and six rebounds on the Suns while hitting 5-of-8 from 3-point range. The Cavaliers allow opponents to hit 37.5 percent of their shots from beyond the arc. That's the second-worst mark in the NBA and Barnes could be poised to take advantage on Thursday night.

McClure is also targeting an overlooked player who has a dream matchup on Thursday. The stars are aligning for him to return 50, even 60 points on both sites, and he comes at a lower price than you would expect. This pick could be the difference between winning your tournaments and cash games or going home with nothing.

So who is DFS pro Mike McClure putting in his optimal NBA DFS lineup for Thursday? Visit SportsLine now to see the full NBA optimal tournament lineups from a professional DFS player who has almost $2 million in career winnings, and find out.