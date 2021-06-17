After missing essentially the first four games of the series due to a hamstring injury, Nets' guard James Harden returned to action in his team's Game 5 win over the Bucks. Harden played 46 minutes but clearly wasn't his usual self and finished with just five points on 1-of-10 shooting. Whether you chalk his performance up to not being fully healthy or being rusty, it's good news that Harden isn't listed on the injury report for Thursday's Game 6. Thus, he should have no restrictions and will have shaken the rust off, making him an option for Thursday's NBA DFS lineups.

And on Wednesday, McClure included Clippers guard Paul George as one of his top picks. The result: George went off for 37 points, 16 rebounds and five assists to return 71 points on DraftKings and over 67 on FanDuel, his most all season on both sites.

One of McClure's top NBA DFS picks for Thursday is Nets forward Kevin Durant. Already a Hall of Fame lock, the 11-time All-Star had, perhaps, the game of his career on Tuesday. With Kyrie Irving (knee) out and Harden (hamstring) ineffective, Durant exploded for 49 points, 17 rebounds and 10 assists while playing all 48 minutes. His 49 points were the second-most in a triple-double game in postseason history.

Irving will be out again on Thursday as the series shifts back to Milwaukee, but Durant is actually performing better on the road than at home this postseason. He's averaging 34.8 points in enemy territory, compared to 32 points at Barclays Center, and he's scored at least 28 points in each of the Nets' four road playoff games. With a chance to advance to the Eastern Conference Finals, Durant is a must-start for Thursday's NBA DFS lineups.

Part of McClure's NBA DFS strategy for Thursday also includes rostering Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo, who is averaging 31 points and 14.3 rebounds at home this postseason. He is leading all players with 13.3 rebounds this postseason and has grabbed at least 11 boards in every game.

The two-time MVP feeds off the home crowd and had arguably his best game of the season vs. the Nets in a regular-season contest. In May, Antetokounmpo poured in a season-high of 49 points to go along with eight rebounds, four assists and three blocks as he outdueled Durant who had 42 points. Antetokounmpo has heard for two days about how great Durant's performance was in Game 5 and he'll want to respond with his own masterpiece on Thursday.

