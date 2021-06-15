While it doesn't get the same attention as the Nets' Big Three, the trio of Giannis Antetokounmpo, Khris Middleton and Jrue Holiday is the main reason the Bucks are two wins away from the Eastern Conference Finals. We know what Antetokounmpo can do, but Middleton is averaging 21 points and 9.3 rebounds this series, while Holiday has been supplying great two-way play and was just named to the NBA's All-Defensive Team. The two-time MVP's supporting cast both make for quality NBA DFS picks in Tuesday's shallow NBA DFS player pool with only one game -- Nets vs. Bucks -- on the 2021 NBA Playoffs schedule.

An NBA DFS stack of Middleton and Holiday looks quite appealing as, besides Antetokounmpo, they are the only Bucks averaging in double-figures this series. But could there be any under-the-radar Bucks players worthy of your NBA DFS lineups such as P.J. Tucker, who is coming off a 13-point, seven-rebound performance? Before locking in any NBA DFS picks for Tuesday's action, be sure to see the core lineup selections, player pool and NBA DFS strategy from SportsLine's Mike McClure.

McClure is a DFS professional with nearly $2 million in career winnings. He's also a predictive data engineer at SportsLine who uses a powerful prediction model that simulates every minute of every game 10,000 times, taking factors like matchups, statistical trends and injuries into account.

This allows him to find the best NBA DFS values and create optimal lineups that he shares only over at SportsLine. They're a must-see for any NBA DFS player.

And on Monday, McClure included Clippers forward Marcus Morris as one of his top picks. The result: Morris went off for 24 points and six rebounds to return over 37 points on DraftKings and over 35 on FanDuel. Anybody who had him in their lineup was well on the way to a profitable day.

Now, McClure has turned his attention to the Tuesday, June 15 NBA DFS slate and locked in his top daily Fantasy basketball picks. You can only see them by heading to SportsLine.

Top NBA DFS picks for Tuesday, June 15

One of McClure's top NBA DFS picks for Tuesday is Antetokounmpo. The Greek Freak is coming off 34 points and 12 rebounds in Game 4 which tied for his highest point total this postseason. Through eight playoff games, Antetokounmpo is averaging 26.6 points, 13.5 rebounds and 5.5 assists per game.

The Bucks got back to their winning ways in Games 3 and 4 by asking Antetokounmpo to be more aggressive. After taking 39 FGAs and 10 FTAs in Games 1 and 2, Antetokounmpo had 57 FGAs and 19 FTAs in Games 3 and 4. The two-time MVP has already shown he can go off against the Nets as in a regular-season contest in May, Antetokounmpo scored a season-high of 49 points in a win over Brooklyn.

Part of McClure's NBA DFS strategy for Tuesday also includes rostering Nets forward Kevin Durant. The Nets will be without Kyrie Irving (ankle) and possibly without James Harden (hamstring), who is considered doubtful, so Durant will be called upon to do more. The last time Durant played a full game without Irving or Harden, he scored 42 points in an April win over the Pacers.

For his postseason career, Durant averages 29.2 points per game which ranks third all-time, trailing only Michael Jordan and Allen Iverson. This season he's putting up 31.3 points per game in the playoffs, while also filling out the stat sheet with 8.2 rebounds, 3.8 assists, 1.8 blocks and 1.6 steals. He knows the Nets will heavily rely on, and perhaps no NBA player is better equipped to take on more of a scoring load than Durant.

How to set NBA DFS lineups for Tuesday, June 15

McClure is also targeting a player who could go off for massive numbers on Tuesday because of a dream matchup. This pick could be the difference between winning your tournaments and cash games or going home with nothing. You can only see who it is here.

So who is DFS pro Mike McClure putting in his optimal NBA DFS lineups for Tuesday? Visit SportsLine now to see optimal NBA DFS picks, rankings, advice, and stacks, all from a professional DFS player who has almost $2 million in career winnings, and find out.