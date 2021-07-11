The 2021 NBA Finals continue on Sunday at 8 p.m. ET with Game 3 shifting the series from Phoenix to Milwaukee with the Suns holding a 2-0 series lead over the Bucks. After a poor 1-for-8 night from the 3-point line in Game 1, Devin Booker knocked down seven 3-pointers on his way to 31 points in Game 2. But should you trust Booker in your NBA DFS lineups given how streaky he's been from beyond the arc throughout this season?

Meanwhile, Giannis Antetokounmpo put up a huge effort in Game 2 to no avail, as Khris Middleton and Jrue Holiday combined to go just 12 for 37 from the floor. Should you be banking on a bounce-back performance for Antetokounmpo's two most prominent co-stars, or are there better options in the NBA DFS player pool? Before locking in any NBA DFS picks for Game 3 of Bucks vs. Suns, be sure to see the NBA DFS advice, player rankings and top daily Fantasy basketball lineups from SportsLine's Mike McClure.

And on Thursday, McClure had Antetokounmpo as his MVP on FanDuel and his CPT on DraftKings in the majority of lineups. The result: Antetokounmpo went off for 42 points and 12 rebounds, producing over 71 points on both sites. Anybody who had him in their lineup was well on the way to a profitable day.

Top NBA DFS picks for Bucks vs. Suns, Game 3

One of McClure's top NBA DFS picks for Sunday is keeping Antetokounmpo in your lineups. After a somewhat quiet game offensively in his first game back from injury, Antetokounmpo went 15 for 22 from the floor with 42 points, 12 rebounds, four assists and three blocks in Game 2.

And despite facing criticisms for his struggles at the free-throw line, Antetokounmpo is averaging 28.5 points, 12.9 rebounds and 5.1 assists per game now this postseason while shooting 55.6 percent from the floor. Milwaukee has already erased one 0-2 deficit against Brooklyn thanks in large part to Antetokounmpo taking over at home and now he'll look to do the same against Phoenix.

Part of McClure's NBA DFS strategy includes rostering Suns point guard Chris Paul. The 36-year-old is making his first NBA Finals appearance in his 16th season and he's made a mark, going off for 32 points and nine assists in a Game 1 win and then backing that up with 23 points and eight assists in Game 2.

Paul is now averaging 19.3 points and 8.7 assists per game this postseason and he's been a particularly tough matchup for the Bucks this season. In four games against Milwaukee counting the postseason, Paul is averaging 26.3 points and 9.3 assists per game and he's a must-roster option on Sunday night in your Game 3 NBA DFS lineups.

