As we enter Game 1 of the 2021 NBA Finals, one of the major storylines is Chris Paul finally advancing to his first Finals at 36 years old. Paul had the most career playoff points, most All-Star selections and most All-NBA selections of any player without a Finals appearance, but he's now removed all of those distinctions from his résumé. Paul has had plenty of help to get this far with an emerging superstar in Devin Booker and big man Deandre Ayton, who is finally living up to his billing as a No. 1 overall draft pick. All three Suns have increased their levels of play in the postseason and make for appealing NBA DFS picks for Tuesday's Game 1.

Paul will have his hands full going up against All-Defensive selection Jrue Holiday. Booker and Ayton have been great during this playoff run, but the Finals are an entirely different animal.

And on Saturday, McClure included Bucks guard Holiday as one of his top NBA DFS picks. The result: Holiday filled up the box score with 27 points, nine rebounds, nine assists, four steals and two blocks, returning over 62 points on both FanDuel and DraftKings. Anybody who had him in their lineup was well on the way to a profitable day.

Top NBA DFS picks for Tuesday, July 6

One of McClure's top NBA DFS picks for Tuesday is keeping Holiday in your lineups. The veteran stepped up when Giannis Antetokounmpo (knee) went down in Game 4 as he averaged 26 points, 11 assists and 7.5 rebounds in Games 5 and 6. Antetokounmpo's status for Game 1 of the NBA Finals is uncertain, so Holiday may have to maintain his aggressiveness on the offensive end.

In his first year with the Bucks, Holiday had four regular-season games with at least 25 points and eight assists, and one of those four came against the Suns. With Antetokounmpo often getting double-teamed this postseason, Holiday has had the ball more in his hands and has upped his assists from averaging 6.1 in the regular season to 8.4 in the postseason. Thus, he is returning great value for NBA DFS lineups with or without Antetokounmpo on the court.

Part of McClure's NBA DFS strategy includes stacking Holiday with forward Khris Middleton as he posted 32 points and seven assists in Game 6 versus the Hawks. The swingman is the biggest benefactor from the two-time MVP being sidelined as he becomes Milwaukee's No. 1 option. He hasn't disappointed in that role as Middleton is averaging 25.6 points, 8.2 rebounds and 6.6 assists over the last five games that Antetokounmpo has missed.

Middleton also had lots of success against Phoenix in the regular season, averaging 22 points, eight assists and six rebounds over two games. The Suns were one of just two teams that he averaged at least 20 points, eight assists and six rebounds against all season. Middleton has developed a reputation as a big-game player and there's no bigger stage than the Finals, so you can see why McClure is high on him.

