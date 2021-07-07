After waiting 1,213 regular and postseason games for the taste of his first NBA Finals, Chris Paul didn't disappoint in his debut. The future Hall of Famer posted 32 points and nine assists in Game 1, becoming the first player since Michael Jordan (1991) to post at least 30 points and eight assists in his NBA Finals debut. Paul sliced and diced a Bucks defense featuring two All-Defensive selections while often feeding Deandre Ayton, who recorded 22 points and 19 boards. Those who formed an NBA DFS stack with Paul and Ayton undoubtedly reaped the rewards in their NBA DFS lineups.

Milwaukee is sure to have a new game plan for Game 2 of the 2021 NBA Finals, so will Paul continue to be among the top NBA DFS picks for Thursday? Also, can Ayton maintain his two-way dominance and factor into your NBA DFS strategy as Giannis Antetokounmpo continues to get healthier?

And on Tuesday, Paul was one of the top NBA DFS picks. The result: Paul went off for 32 points on 63.2 percent shooting to go along with nine assists and four rebounds, returning over 53 points on DraftKings and over 51 on FanDuel.

Top NBA DFS picks for Thursday, July 8

Top NBA DFS picks for Thursday, July 8

One top NBA DFS pick for Thursday is Phoenix's Paul. The 36-year-old has shown he can do more than just drop dimes as he's taken his scoring to another level recently. Paul has 73 points over his last two games which is tied for his most over a two-game span in his entire career, regular season or playoffs.

Paul picking apart the Bucks is just par for the course based on what he did to Milwaukee in the regular season. He averaged 25 points and 10 assists across two regular-season contests versus Milwaukee, his highest-scoring average against any team. After struggling with a shoulder injury in the first round vs. the Lakers, Paul has been exceptional and has averaged 25.6 points and 9.4 assists over his last nine postseason games.

Another NBA DFS strategy includes rostering Bucks forward Khris Middleton. The return of Antetokounmpo didn't diminish Middleton's production as he posted 29 points, seven rebounds and four assists in Game 1. Middleton logged 44 minutes on Tuesday, the most of any player, so his increased playing time will allow him to continue to pile up stats.

The Suns have a top 10 defense but they've been unable to slow down Middleton all season. Across three games, the two-time All-Star is putting up 24.3 points, 6.7 assists and 6.3 rebounds per game. Antetokounmpo appeared to still be restricted in Game 1, so if he's not at full strength, then Middleton will continue to operate as the team's primary scoring option.

