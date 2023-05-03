There will be another single-game NBA DFS slate on Wednesday night, with the lone contest being an Eastern Conference semifinal matchup between the Boston Celtics and Philadelphia 76ers. Philadelphia stunned Boston as a double-digit underdog on Monday night, led by 45 points from James Harden. He shot 17 of 30 from the floor and drilled a late 3-pointer to top the NBA DFS player pool on sites like DraftKings and FanDuel. Harden should have more help on Wednesday, as MVP Joel Embiid is on track to return from a two-game absence (knee).

Boston is in a must-win position as it tries to avoid losing a pair of home games to open the series. Should you include any of the Celtics' superstars in your NBA DFS lineups on Wednesday? Before making your NBA DFS picks for Wednesday, be sure to check out the NBA DFS advice, player rankings, stacks and top daily Fantasy basketball picks from SportsLine's Mike McClure.

McClure is a DFS professional with over $2 million in career winnings. He's also a predictive data engineer at SportsLine who uses a powerful prediction model that simulates every minute of every game 10,000 times, taking factors like matchups, statistical trends and injuries into account.

This allows him to find the best NBA DFS values and create optimal lineups that he shares only over at SportsLine. They're a must-see for any NBA DFS player.

On Tuesday, McClure highlighted Warriors point guard Stephen Curry as one of his top NBA DFS picks. The result: Curry had 27 points, six rebounds, three assists and one steal to return 41.5 points on DraftKings and 36.7 on FanDuel. Anybody that included him in their lineups was well on the way to a profitable day.

Now, McClure has turned his attention to the NBA playoffs on Wednesday and locked in his top daily Fantasy basketball picks. You can only see them by heading to SportsLine.

Top NBA DFS picks for Wednesday, May 3

One part of McClure's optimal NBA DFS strategy includes rostering Celtics forward Jayson Tatum. While Boston came up short in Game 1 on Monday, Tatum poured in 39 points on 14 of 25 shooting. He completed his double-double with 11 rebounds and dished out five assists, knocking down 4 of 5 attempts from 3-point range.

Tatum has been excellent during the playoffs, averaging 28.9 points, 10.1 rebounds and 5.3 assists per game. His scoring numbers are slightly down from the regular season, but he is averaging more rebounds and assists to provide some additional value in NBA DFS contests. He has posted at least 25 points, 10 rebounds and five assists in five of his seven playoff games thus far.

Another part of McClure's optimal NBA DFS strategy includes rostering 76ers center Embiid. He has missed the last two games due to a lingering right knee sprain, but he is expected to return on Wednesday night. Embiid should not be on a hard playing-time restriction, so that is not a major concern in a limited NBA DFS player pool.

He has fought through serious injuries before, including a torn meniscus in 2021 and a broken orbital bone and torn ligament in his thumb in 2022. The 2023 NBA MVP averaged 33.1 points, 10.2 rebounds and 4.2 assists per game during the regular season. Embiid has been one of the top picks in NBA DFS contests over the last few seasons, and he is an obvious inclusion in NBA DFS lineups on Wednesday.

How to set your NBA DFS lineups for Wednesday, May 3

McClure is also targeting a player who could go off for massive numbers on Wednesday because of a dream matchup. This pick could be the difference between winning your tournaments and cash games or going home with nothing. You can only see who it is here.

Who is DFS pro Mike McClure putting in his optimal NBA DFS lineups for Wednesday? Visit SportsLine now to see optimal NBA DFS picks, rankings, advice, and stacks, all from a professional DFS player who has over $2 million in career winnings, and find out.