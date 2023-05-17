The Boston Celtics and Miami Heat will open the Eastern Conference finals on Wednesday night at TD Garden. While there is only one game on the schedule, Wednesday's NBA DFS player pool is still loaded with stars. Miami's Jimmy Butler and Boston's Jayson Tatum have been among the best players in the league during the playoffs, with each of them averaging better than 28 points per game. However, they are also the most expensive NBA DFS picks on sites like DraftKings and FanDuel.

On Tuesday, McClure highlighted Nuggets center Nikola Jokic in his NBA DFS player pool. The result: Jokic posted a triple-double with 34 points, 21 rebounds, 14 assists and two blocks to return 88.75 points on DraftKings and 81.2 points on FanDuel. Anybody that included him in their lineups was well on the way to a profitable day.

Top NBA DFS picks for Wednesday, May 17

One part of McClure's optimal NBA DFS strategy includes rostering Celtics power forward Jayson Tatum. He is coming off a historic performance, setting an NBA Game 7 record with 51 points in a win over the 76ers. Tatum shot 17-of-28 from the floor to go along with 13 rebounds, five assists and two steals across 42 minutes.

He broke Stephen Curry's previous record of 50 points, which he had earlier this season against Sacramento. Tatum's scoring total also matched his season high, which was boosted by six 3-pointers on 10 attempts. He has posted double-doubles in four of his last five games, creating value on him even as the most expensive player in Wednesday's NBA DFS player pool.

Another part of McClure's optimal NBA DFS strategy includes rostering Heat small forward Jimmy Butler. He has been extremely consistent during the playoffs, scoring at least 19 points in every postseason game that he has played in. Butler had 56 points against Milwaukee and also cracked the 40-point mark in the following game against the Bucks, helping close out the series.

He posted a pair of double-doubles against the Knicks in the semifinals before finishing with 24 points, eight rebounds and four assists in Game 6. Butler took 22 shots from the floor and 11 from the charity stripe in that game, so volume should not be an issue on Wednesday. Miami needs its star to step up with another big performance on Wednesday night. See the rest of McClure's picks here.

