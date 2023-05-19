The Miami Heat will try to take a commanding 2-0 lead in the Eastern Conference finals when they face the Boston Celtics in Game 2 on Friday night. Miami sprung an upset in the series opener when small forward Jimmy Butler scored 35 points and dished out seven assists. Butler has scored at least 24 points in four of his last five games, upping his postseason scoring average to 31.5 points per game. He has been one of the top players to include in NBA DFS lineups on sites like DraftKings and FanDuel.

Miami had six players score at least 15 points in Game 1, creating plenty of profitable NBA DFS stacks. Butler is one of the most expensive options in Friday's NBA DFS player pool, so should you include him in your NBA DFS strategy? Before making your NBA DFS picks for Friday, be sure to check out the NBA DFS advice, player rankings, stacks and top daily Fantasy basketball picks from SportsLine's Mike McClure.

McClure is a DFS professional with over $2 million in career winnings. He's also a predictive data engineer at SportsLine who uses a powerful prediction model that simulates every minute of every game 10,000 times, taking factors like matchups, statistical trends and injuries into account.

This allows him to find the best NBA DFS values and create optimal lineups that he shares only over at SportsLine. They're a must-see for any NBA DFS player.

On Thursday, McClure highlighted Nuggets center Nikola Jokic in his NBA DFS player pool. The result: Jokic finished with 23 points, 17 rebounds, 12 assists and three steals to return 70.25 points on DraftKings and 65.4 points on FanDuel. Anybody that included him in their lineups was well on the way to a profitable day.

Now, McClure has turned his attention to the NBA playoffs on Friday and locked in his top daily Fantasy basketball picks. You can only see them by heading to SportsLine.

Top NBA DFS picks for Friday, May 19

One part of McClure's optimal NBA DFS strategy includes rostering Celtics power forward Jayson Tatum. While Boston came up short in the series opener, Tatum still finished with 30 points and seven rebounds, making all 11 of his attempts from the free throw line. He has been the team's leading scorer in the regular season and the playoffs, averaging a double-double with 28.3 points and 10.4 rebounds in the postseason.

He poured in 51 points and grabbed 13 boards in Game 7 against Philadelphia, setting an NBA Game 7 scoring record. Tatum led all Boston players in scoring in Game 1 against Miami, hitting 10-plus free throws for the third time in his last four games. The Celtics cannot afford to go down 2-0 in the series, so their superstar will command plenty of playing time on Friday night.

Another part of McClure's optimal NBA DFS strategy includes stacking Tatum with point guard Malcolm Brogdon. He is one of four Boston players averaging at least 15 points per game in the playoffs after scoring 19 points in Game 1. Brogdon has scored in double figures in 12 of his last 13 games this postseason, making him a consistent weapon in NBA DFS contests.

He has been dealing with a right forearm strain, but he is expected to be on the court for Game 2. Brogdon shot 50% from the floor and led all bench players in scoring to open this series, adding a pair of rebounds and an assist. McClure recommends including him in your NBA DFS lineups on Friday night. See the rest of McClure's picks here.

How to set your NBA DFS lineups for Friday, May 19

McClure is also targeting a player who could go off for massive numbers on Friday because of a dream matchup. This pick could be the difference between winning your tournaments and cash games or going home with nothing. You can only see who it is here.

Who is DFS pro Mike McClure putting in his optimal NBA DFS lineups for Friday? Visit SportsLine now to see optimal NBA DFS picks, rankings, advice, and stacks, all from a professional DFS player who has over $2 million in career winnings, and find out.