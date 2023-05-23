The Boston Celtics face a 3-0 deficit in the 2023 Eastern Conference finals, with their seasons on the line for Game 4 Tuesday at 8:30 p.m. ET. Boston's role players have vastly underperformed, unlike those of the Miami Heat, while the star duo of Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown has also come up short. While they've formed one of the best NBA DFS stacks all year, they've combined for as many turnovers as assists in this series. With Marcus Smart and Malcolm Brogdon shooting under 40% in the East Finals, which Celtics are worth slotting into NBA DFS lineups?

The only Boston rotation player who's seen his scoring increase in the 2023 Eastern Conference finals is Robert Williams III. But he came off the bench last game and saw just 13 minutes of action. However, with his ability to make life in the lane tough for Jimmy Butler and Bam Adebayo, could Williams see more playing time in Game 4, thus increasing his NBA DFS value? Before making your NBA DFS picks for Tuesday, be sure to check out the NBA DFS advice, player rankings, stacks and top daily Fantasy basketball picks from SportsLine's Mike McClure.

On Monday, McClure highlighted Nuggets center Nikola Jokic in his NBA DFS player pool. The result: Jokic had another triple-double with 30 points, 14 rebounds, 13 assists and three blocks to return 79.5 points on DraftKings and 75.3 points on FanDuel. Anybody that included him in their lineups was well on the way to a profitable day.

Top NBA DFS picks for Tuesday, May 23

One part of McClure's optimal NBA DFS strategy includes rostering Heat forward Butler. The six-time All-Star has taken his game to another level in the postseason and is averaging 29.9 points, 6.7 rebounds, 5.6 assists and 2.2 steals in the playoffs. He may have scored just 16 points in Game 3, but that was due to sitting out the fourth quarter in a blowout win. A much more competitive Boston team is expected to show up in Game 4 with its season on the line, which means a full complement of minutes for Butler.

Butler is at his best in close-out games like what he'll see tonight. Over his last five postseason close-out games, he's averaging 30.4 points per game. That includes a 35-point, nine-rebound effort in the Game 7 loss to the Celtics in last year's East Finals. Miami doesn't want to give the Celtics any momentum by heading back to Boston with a victory for a potential Game 5, so its best player will put on his best performance on Tuesday.

Another part of McClure's optimal NBA DFS strategy includes stacking Butler with point guard Gabe Vincent. He is coming off a 29-point masterpiece which is the most he's scored in either his regular or postseason NBA career. Vincent also had 24 total points over the first two games of the series as he's a low-cost, high-reward option for Tuesday's NBA DFS lineups.

Boston's defense has been solid all season, but it has been victimized by opposing point guards in the 2023 NBA playoffs. Trae Young had four straight 30-point games in the first round versus the Celtics, and then James Harden had a pair of 40-point outings in the second round. Vincent isn't at the caliber of those players but his Game 3 performance shows that Miami knows how to exploit an opponent's weakness. See the rest of McClure's NBA DFS picks here.

How to set your NBA DFS lineups for Tuesday, May 23

