The Eastern Conference finals series between the Boston Celtics and Miami Heat is leveled at one game apiece, and now they'll head to Boston for Game 3 on Saturday. Jayson Tatum has had an exceptional postseason for Boston, averaging 28.2 points, 6.0 assists and 5.8 rebounds per game, and he's coming off an efficient 27-point night on 8-for-13 shooting in Game 2. He'll be an undoubtedly popular option for NBA DFS lineups in Celtics vs. Heat Game 3, but hasn't played as well at home of late.

Meanwhile, the Heat are looking for their secondary scorers to step up with Jimmy Butler carrying a larger than normal load over the first two games. Butler is averaging 35.0 points per game, but only two other players are averaging double-figures (Tyler Herro and Gabe Vincent) and nobody is averaging more than 15.0 points per game.

On Friday, McClure listed Mavericks guard Luka Doncic as one of his top NBA DFS picks on both DraftKings and FanDuel. The result: Doncic had 42 points, eight assists, five rebounds, three steals and a block to return 69.75 points on DraftKings and 70 points on FanDuel. Anybody that included him in their lineups was well on the way to a profitable day.

Top NBA DFS picks for Saturday, May 21

For Saturday, one of McClure's top NBA DFS picks is Celtics guard Marcus Smart. After missing the first game of the series with a sprained foot, the NBA Defensive Player of the Year returned to action in Game 2 and impacted the game heavily on both ends of the floor.

Smart had 24 points, 12 assists, nine rebounds, three steals and a blocked shot in the victory and continued his run as one of the peskiest players in the NBA. Smart is now averaging 15.8 points, 6.7 assists, 4.2 rebounds and 1.3 steals per game in the 2022 NBA playoffs and he's a high-upside play with potential to provide NBA DFS value at both ends as we head to Boston.

Another part of McClure's optimal NBA DFS strategy includes rostering Butler. The six-time NBA all-star is one of the game's premier two-way players and, on occasion, he'll defer to his teammates on the offensive end to focus his efforts on shutting down the opponent's best perimeter player. But he's also capable of being a dominant offensive presence when called upon and this series once again proves it.

Butler opened the Eastern Conference finals with a staggering stat line in Game 1, putting up 41 points, nine rebounds, five assists, four steals and three blocks. He shot 12-for-19 from the floor and went 17-for-18 from the free-throw line in that 118-107 win. And while Miami wasn't as good defensively in Game 2, Butler did not disappoint with 29 points on 11-for-18 shooting while adding six rebounds, three assists and a steal.

How to set your NBA DFS lineups for Saturday, May 21

