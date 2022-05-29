Miami Heat point guard Kyle Lowry missed the first two games of the 2022 Eastern Conference finals, but he might as well not have been on the floor for Games 4 or 5, either. In those starts, he went a combined 1-for-12 and had just three points to show for 26 minutes of action while playing through a hamstring injury. Lowry finally got things turned around in Game 6, recording 18 points to go with 10 assists, but can he maintain that production for NBA DFS lineups in Game 7?

Lowry made just 5-of-14 shots on Friday, but managed to play 36 minutes, which helps to relieve concerns about the hamstring. In Game 7's throughout his career, Lowry has averaged 18 points, 5.7 assists and 5.3 rebounds, but is that enough to consider him in the Celtics vs. Heat NBA DFS player pool on Sunday? Before you make your NBA DFS picks for Celtics vs. Heat Game 7, be sure to check out the NBA DFS advice, player rankings, stacks and top daily Fantasy basketball picks from SportsLine's Mike McClure.

On Friday, Celtics forward Jayson Tatum scored 30 points to go with nine rebounds, four assists, two steals and a block.

For Game 7, Tatum is one of McClure's top NBA DFS picks once again. After leading his team on Friday, Tatum moved ahead of running mate Jaylen Brown as Boston's top scorer for the series, averaging 24.8 points to go with eight rebounds, 5.5 assists and 1.2 steals per game. Over his last three games, Tatum has made half of his total field goal attempts, and 75 percent of his shots in Game 6.

Additionally, Tatum grabbed 9.7 rebounds with six assists and made 87 percent of his free throws over the last three contests, which has made him an ultra-reliable hand for NBA DFS rosters during that stretch. So far in his young career, Tatum has been solid in Game 7's, and has averaged 24 points, 7.8 rebounds and 5.3 assists. Earlier this postseason, Tatum scored 23 points with eight assists and six boards in Boston's Game 7 win against Milwaukee.

Another part of McClure's optimal NBA DFS strategy includes rostering Heat forward Jimmy Butler. Butler almost single-handedly pushed Miami to victory in Game 6 on Friday night, recording a career playoff-high 47 points. He also racked up nine rebounds, eight assists, four steals and a block. The performance was a massive turnaround from his Game 5 start, when he shot just 22 percent from the field for an inefficient 13 points.

Incredibly, Butler has only played in two Game 7's throughout his career, the first of which came in just his second season in the NBA. His numbers in those games aren't spectacular, but he has played well this postseason in games following 40-point performances. In three such games during the 2022 NBA playoffs, he has averaged 24 points, 8.3 rebounds, 5.6 assists and 1.3 steals.

