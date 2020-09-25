The fifth-seeded Miami Heat aim to earn a shot at their fourth Larry O'Brien Trophy on Friday by beating the Boston Celtics in Game 5 of the Eastern Conference Finals. Tip-off for Game 5 is set for 8:30 p.m. ET inside the NBA's bubble in Orlando. For Miami to make it back to its first NBA Finals since 2014, it will require strong NBA DFS performances from Jimmy Butler, Bam Adebayo and Tyler Herro, who exploded for a career-high 37 points off the bench in Game 4.

Are Butler, Adebayo or Herro wise NBA DFS options Friday out of the single-game NBA DFS player pool? And what about Celtics stars Jayson Tatum, Jaylen Brown and Gordon Hayward? Nailing a perfect NBA DFS roster isn't something to be left purely to chance when entering tournaments on sites like DraftKings and FanDuel. Before locking in any NBA DFS lineups for Game 5 of Celtics vs. Heat, don't miss the NBA DFS advice, core lineup picks and player rankings from SportsLine's Mike McClure, a daily Fantasy pro who has won almost $2 million in his career.

McClure is also a predictive data engineer at SportsLine who uses a powerful prediction model that simulates every minute of every game 10,000 times, taking factors like matchups, statistical trends and injuries into account. This allows him to find the best NBA DFS values and create optimal lineups that he shares only over at SportsLine. They're a must-see for any NBA DFS player.

McClure rolled through the 2018-19 NBA season, producing multiple lineups that led to huge returns for followers, including as much as 40x on FanDuel and 84x on DraftKings. He saw multiple huge cashes again early in the 2019-20 NBA season and got 2020 off to a blistering start with his optimal lineup returning at least 7x on DraftKings on three of the first five days of the new year. He's returned 4x or more multiple times since that point. Anybody following him has seen huge returns.

The last time these teams met on Wednesday, McClure identified Heat forward Bam Adebayo as one of his top picks. The result: Adebayo filled the stat sheet with 20 points, 12 rebounds and four assists -- putting up 45 points on DraftKings.

Now he's turned his attention to Friday's single-game Heat vs. Celtics DFS slate. Head to SportsLine to see his optimal NBA DFS picks.

McClure's top NBA DFS picks for Sept. 25

For Friday, McClure is high on Celtics forward Jayson Tatum. The three-year veteran from Duke has come alive this postseason, giving the Celtics 25.5 points, 10.2 rebounds, 4.5 assists and 1.3 blocks per game. That is an across-the-line improvement from what was already a strong regular season of 23.4-7.0-3.0-0.9 in 66 games.

Tatum is averaging 26 points and 10.5 rebounds against the Heat in the Eastern Conference Finals. And he was his most effective in the Celtics' Game 2 victory, dropping 25 points, grabbing 14 rebounds and dealing eight assists in 41 minutes of a 117-106 victory. McClure knows Tatum is an integral facet of Boston's hopes of overcoming the 3-1 series deficit, and recommends him Friday in all NBA DFS formats.

Part of McClure's optimal NBA DFS strategy for Friday also includes stacking Tatum with Kemba Walker. The nine-year veteran put up 20 points, five assists and four rebounds in 34 minutes during Wednesday's Game 4 loss to the Heat. Walker has gone for at least 19 points in all four games of the Eastern Conference Finals, and has hit at least three 3-pointers in three straight games.

Walker is giving the Celtics 19.9 points per game and is shooting 44.3 percent from the floor during the 2020 NBA Playoffs. When you combine his 4.3 rebounds and 4.9 assists per game in those 15 postseason outings, Walker's complete effort has netted NBA DFS players an average of 35 points per game on DraftKings. The Celtics are on the verge of elimination Friday, and McClure believes Walker will put forth maximum effort to avoid it.

How to set your NBA DFS lineups for Sept. 25

McClure is also targeting another player who has a dream matchup on Friday. The stars are aligning for him to return 50, even 60 points on DraftKings and FanDuel. This pick could be the difference between winning your tournaments and cash games or going home with nothing. You can only see who it is here.

So who are DFS pro Mike McClure's top picks for NBA DFS lineups on Friday? Visit SportsLine now to see the top NBA DFS picks and player pool from a professional DFS player who has almost $2 million in career winnings, and find out.