The Boston Celtics can complete a sweep of the Indiana Pacers on Monday, and given the fact the Mavericks are also up 3-0 on the Timberwolves, additional rest could be a strong motivator for Boston. The Celtics erased a 12-point halftime deficit before winning Game 3, 114-111, on Saturday behind 36 points, 10 rebounds and eight assists from Jayson Tatum as one of three Boston options from the NBA DFS player pool with at least 23 points. The Celtics only had four points off the bench, so should daily Fantasy basketball players avoid the Boston bench altogether and form an NBA DFS strategy around fitting Celtics starters with Indiana options in NBA DFS picks?

Indiana's second-leading scorer came off the bench on Saturday with T.J. McConnell having 23 points. He also had nine rebounds and six assists, returning strong value for NBA DFS lineups on sites like FanDuel and DraftKings. Should daily Fantasy basketball players include McConnell in Monday NBA DFS picks in a must-win for Indiana? Pacers guard Tyrese Haliburton (hamstring) and Celtics guard Jrue Holiday (illness) are both questionable, so you'll want to monitor those updates when forming an NBA DFS strategy. Before making your NBA DFS picks for Celtics vs. Pacers, be sure to check out the NBA DFS advice, player rankings, stacks, and top daily Fantasy basketball picks from SportsLine's Jimmie Kaylor.

Kaylor is a DFS and betting expert for SportsLine, who won a DraftKings Millionaire Maker contest in 2022. He uses a combination of his background as a former college and professional athlete and his keen eye for statistical trends when making his picks and locking in his DFS lineups. Kaylor enters the 2024 calendar year with multiple five-figure tournament cashes on his DFS resume.

Kaylor's approach allows him to find the best NBA DFS values and create optimal lineups that he only shares on SportsLine. They're a must-see for any NBA DFS player.

On Friday, Kaylor highlighted Timberwolves power forward/center Naz Reid as one of his top picks in his NBA DFS player pool on both sites. The result: Reid had 23 points, two rebounds and two steals, returning 34.5 points on DraftKings and 33.4 points on FanDuel as one of the best values in the NBA DFS player pool. Anybody who included him in their lineups was well on the way to a profitable day.

Kaylor has turned his attention to NBA action on Monday and locked in his top daily Fantasy basketball picks. You can only see them by heading to SportsLine.

Top NBA DFS picks for Monday, May 27

For Monday, one of Kaylor's top NBA DFS picks is Celtics guard/forward Jaylen Brown. The three-time All-Star is averaging 30 points this series on 52.3% shooting from the field. Brown is averaging 24.7 points and 6.2 rebounds in the 2024 NBA playoffs after averaging 23 points and 5.5 rebounds during the regular season. He's scored at least 24 points in five of his last six postseason games with at least 18 field-goal attempts in all three games this series.

Brown averaged 31.7 ppg during three regular-season games against Indiana this year as well. The 6-foot-6 wing can score with the best players in the league and could be tasked with even more offensive responsibilities with Holiday (illness) questionable. Kristaps Porzingis (calf) remains out for Game 4 as Brown and the Celtics try to wrap up the Pacers in four games and have a longer rest before the 2024 NBA Finals.

Another part of Kaylor's optimal NBA DFS strategy includes rostering Pacers guard Andrew Nembhard. The 24-year-old had 32 points, four rebounds and nine assists on Saturday in his best performance of the postseason. He had a playoff-high in scoring and tied a playoff-high for assists while logging a team-high of 39 minutes.

Nembhard is averaging 20 points and seven assists this series, and with Haliburton (hamstring) questionable, Nembhard may need to take on another huge offensive role as the Pacers play for their postseason lives. The second-round pick in the 2022 NBA Draft has carved out a nice role with Indiana, starting 47 of 68 games this season and starting all 16 playoff games. Nembhard is averaging 32.3 minutes in the playoffs compared to 25 minutes during the regular season, and given his relatively cheaper price tag compared to others, Nembhard is a quality and consistent option to fill NBA DFS lineups. See Kaylor's other NBA DFS picks right here.

How to set your NBA DFS lineups for Monday, May 27

Kaylor is also targeting a player who could go off for massive numbers on Monday because of a dream matchup. This pick could be the difference between winning your tournaments and cash games or going home with nothing. You can only see who it is, and get the rest of Kaylor's picks, here.

Who is DFS pro Jimmie Kaylor putting in his optimal NBA DFS lineups for Monday? Visit SportsLine now to see optimal NBA DFS picks, rankings, advice, and stacks, all from a professional DFS player who has a Millionaire Maker win on his resume, and find out.