The last time the Golden State Warriors were in the NBA Finals, Draymond Green averaged 12.5 points, 10.8 rebounds, 9.3 assists and a block per game in 2019. In the playoffs this season, Green has just about been right on those averages, but are they enough to include him in your NBA DFS lineups for Game 1 of the 2022 NBA Finals on Thursday? In two games this season against their Finals opponent, the Boston Celtics, Green averaged just four points, 6.5 rebounds and 5.5 assists.

The Finals begin at Golden State, where Green has averaged 9.2 points, seven rebounds and 6.6 assists through this postseason. Most tournaments on sites like DraftKings and FanDuel don't feature positions for lineups for the Finals, but is there value in selecting Green from the NBA DFS player pool, considering what he brings to the table outside of his scoring? Before you make your NBA DFS picks for Warriors vs. Celtics Game 1, be sure to check out the NBA DFS advice, player rankings, stacks and top daily Fantasy basketball picks from SportsLine's Mike McClure.

McClure is a DFS professional with nearly $2 million in career winnings. He's also a predictive data engineer at SportsLine who uses a powerful prediction model that simulates every minute of every game 10,000 times, taking factors like matchups, statistical trends and injuries into account.

This allows him to find the best NBA DFS values and create optimal lineups that he shares only over at SportsLine. They're a must-see for any NBA DFS player.

On Sunday, McClure listed Celtics forward Jayson Tatum as one of his top NBA DFS picks on both DraftKings and FanDuel. The result: Tatum scored 26 points to go with 10 rebounds, six assists, and two blocks to return 56 points on DraftKings and 54 points on FanDuel. Anybody that included him in their lineups was well on the way to a profitable day.

Now, McClure has turned his attention to the Celtics vs. Warriors Game 1 and locked in his top daily Fantasy basketball picks. You can only see them by heading to SportsLine.

Top NBA DFS picks for Thursday, June 2

For Game 1, Tatum is in McClure's top NBA DFS picks once again. Tatum finished as the top scorer for Boston in the Eastern Conference Finals against Miami at 25 points per game. He also finished with the most assists in the series for the Celtics and averaged 5.6 per game. He was able to boost his offensive output by frequently getting to the free throw line, where he took the most attempts on the team by a wide margin and hit 86 percent of them.

In two games against the Warriors this season, Tatum finished with 53 total points, 20 rebounds and 10 assists. In those games, he also had a true shooting percentage of 61.7, which was his 10th-best among all opponents Boston played against during the regular season. Tatum finished with the highest offensive usage rate among all starters in the Conference Finals, and he should remain the top player for Boston on Thursday night.

Another part of McClure's optimal NBA DFS strategy includes rostering Warriors superstar guard Stephen Curry. Curry wrapped up the Western Conference Finals against Dallas with averages of 23.8 points, 7.4 assists and 6.6 rebounds per game. In home games this postseason, Curry has averaged 26.6 points, 5.6 assists, 5.3 rebounds and has hit 39.1 percent of his three-point attempts.

Curry's averages against Boston this season were a bit underwhelming (16.5 points, three rebounds, three assists), but through his career, he has doubled those numbers in the NBA Finals. In five Game 1s of the NBA Finals, Curry has made 44.4 percent of his three-point attempts. That figure may finish lower on Thursday, as Boston held Miami to just 30 percent from downtown in the Conference Finals, but Curry's status as one of the top three-point shooters in NBA history simply can't be discounted.

How to set your NBA DFS lineups for Thursday, June 2

McClure is also targeting a player who could go off for massive numbers on Thursday because of a dream matchup. This pick could be the difference between winning your tournaments and cash games or going home with nothing. You can only see who it is here.

So who is DFS pro Mike McClure putting in his optimal NBA DFS lineups for Thursday? Visit SportsLine now to see optimal NBA DFS picks, rankings, advice, and stacks, all from a professional DFS player who has almost $2 million in career winnings, and find out.