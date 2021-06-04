After Kristaps Porzingis' postseason ended early last year with an injury, the Latvian big man was hoping for a better run this year. While his Mavericks are up 3-2 in their series against the Clippers, Porzingis is averaging just 13.8 points and 4.4 rebounds per game. Those are far below his season averages as Porzingis has been an offensive afterthought with the show Luka Doncic is putting on. But Porzingis' subpar postseason up to this point could make him undervalued for Friday's NBA DFS lineups.

It's not outside the realm of possibility that Porzingis could go off on Friday, just as he did in last year's playoffs when he dropped 34 points and 13 rebounds on the Clippers. Perhaps stacking Porzingis with Tim Hardaway Jr. would be an effective NBA DFS strategy as the guard has become Dallas' second option with 17.0 points per game in the playoffs. Before locking in any NBA daily Fantasy basketball lineups for Friday's NBA DFS action, be sure to see the core lineup selections, player pool and NBA DFS strategy from Mike McClure, a DFS pro who has won almost $2 million.

McClure is a DFS professional with nearly $2 million in career winnings. He's also a predictive data engineer at SportsLine who uses a powerful prediction model that simulates every minute of every game 10,000 times, taking factors like matchups, statistical trends and injuries into account.

This allows him to find the best NBA DFS values and create optimal lineups that he shares only over at SportsLine. They're a must-see for any NBA DFS player.

And on Thursday, McClure included Suns guard Devin Booker as one of his top picks. The result: Booker exploded for 47 points and 11 rebounds to post his most fantasy points all season on both DraftKings and FanDuel. Anybody who had him in their lineup was well on the way to a profitable day.

Now, McClure has turned his attention to the Friday, June 4 NBA DFS slate and locked in his top daily Fantasy basketball picks. You can only see them by heading to SportsLine.

Top NBA DFS picks for Friday, June 4

One of McClure's top NBA DFS picks for Friday is Doncic. The Mavericks superstar has been dealing with a neck injury, but he is listed as probable for Friday. He played through the injury in Game 5 and was nothing less than amazing with 42 points, 14 assists and eight rebounds.

Doncic leads all players this postseason with 35.0 points per game while ranking sixth with 9.4 assists. He either scored or assisted in 31 of the Mavs' 37 field goals (83.8 percent) in Game 5, which is the highest percentage in a game in NBA history, regular season or postseason. His domination of the Clippers is a continuation of what he did in the regular season when Doncic averaged 30.3 points, 11.0 assists and 8.3 rebounds vs. LA over three games.

Part of McClure's NBA DFS strategy for Friday also includes rostering Clippers forward Kawhi Leonard, who is averaging 30.4 points, 7.8 rebounds and 4.0 assists this postseason. Leonard has been highly-efficient on his way to a 30.4 scoring average as he's shooting 57.4 percent from the field, 39.3 percent on 3-pointers and 86.8 percent from the line.

There's also been no such load management or rest for the two-time Finals MVP as he's logging 40.2 minutes per game this series. With the Clippers facing a must-win situation, look for them to put the ball in their best player's hands quite often as Leonard is a proven clutch performer. Leonard has scored at least 20 points in all 16 games he's played against the Mavericks while wearing a Clippers uniform, so he'll be one of the elite options in Friday's NBA DFS player pool.

How to set NBA DFS lineups for Friday, June 4

McClure is also targeting a player who could go off for massive numbers on Friday because of a dream matchup. This pick could be the difference between winning your tournaments and cash games or going home with nothing. You can only see who it is here.

So who is DFS pro Mike McClure putting in his optimal NBA DFS lineups for Friday? Visit SportsLine now to see optimal NBA DFS picks, rankings, advice, and stacks, all from a professional DFS player who has almost $2 million in career winnings, and find out.