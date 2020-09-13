The Denver Nuggets staved off elimination with a convincing 111-105 victory over the Los Angeles Clippers in Game 5 on Friday night, and they look to keep their season alive again Sunday in Game 6 of the Western Conference semifinals. The game tips off at 1 p.m. ET inside the NBA bubble in Orlando. The 2020 NBA Playoffs has seen plenty of defensive dominance, but the Nuggets vs. Clippers series has been an exception -- as the teams are averaging 104.5 points per game so far, and Clippers forward Kawhi Leonard leading all scorers with 27.1 points per game.

Will Leonard be the catalyst the Clippers need to advance to their first conference finals in franchise history, not to mention power your NBA DFS lineups? Or can Nikola Jokic and the Nuggets pull out another victory and force Game 7? Finding the right mix of stars and role players in the NBA DFS player pool is critical to success on Sunday in NBA daily Fantasy tournaments on FanDuel and DraftKings. Before locking in any NBA DFS lineups on Sunday, be sure to see the core lineup selections, player pool and NBA DFS strategy from Mike McClure, a DFS pro who has won almost $2 million.

McClure is also a predictive data engineer at SportsLine who uses a powerful prediction model that simulates every minute of every game 10,000 times, taking factors like matchups, statistical trends and injuries into account. This allows him to find the best NBA DFS values and create optimal lineups that he shares only over at SportsLine. They're a must-see for any NBA DFS player.

McClure rolled through the 2018-19 NBA season, producing multiple lineups that led to huge returns for followers, including as much as 40x on FanDuel and 84x on DraftKings.

He saw multiple huge cashes again early in the 2019-20 NBA season and got 2020 off to a blistering start with his optimal lineup returning at least 7x on DraftKings on three of the first five days of the new year. He's returned 4x or more multiple times since that point. Anybody following him has seen huge returns.

On Friday, McClure identified Celtics guard Marcus Smart as one of his top picks. The result: Smart had 16 points, two rebounds, six assists, a steal and a block -- putting up nearly 40 points and an over 5x return on DraftKings.

Now, he's turned his attention to Sunday's NBA DFS slate. Head to SportsLine to see his optimal NBA DFS picks.

McClure's top NBA DFS picks for Sept. 13

For Sunday, McClure is high on Paul George. After a forgettable Game 4 in which George scored just 10 points, he rebounded in Game 5 for 26 points, six rebounds and six assists. That effort was good for 50.5 points in DraftKings, his highest total since March 8.

George and Leonard combined to score 62 of the Clippers' 105 points in Game 6, with no other player scoring more than 12. George averaged 21.5 points, 5.7 rebounds and 3.9 assists in 48 regular-season games. And while George's playoff scoring average (20.0) is a tick lower than his 21.5 ppg regular-season average, his rebound average (6.3) and assist average (4.0) are both up.

Part of McClure's optimal NBA DFS strategy for Sunday includes Denver Nuggets guard Jamal Murray. Game 5 was a masterpiece for Murray, who went off for 26 points, eight rebounds and seven assists. That performance returned almost 50 points in daily Fantasy and kept Denver alive in the Western Conference semifinals.

Murray is scoring eight points per game during the postseason over his 18.5 ppg regular-season average. He is also 1.1 rebounds and 1.8 assists per game higher during the postseason trying to advance the Nuggets to their first Western Conference Finals appearance. Murray hit five of his seven perimeter attempts in Game 5, and McClure sees him having another strong NBA DFS performance Sunday.

How to set your NBA DFS lineups for Sept. 13

McClure is also targeting another player who has a dream matchup on Sunday. The stars are aligning for him to return 50, even 60 points on DraftKings and FanDuel. This pick could be the difference between winning your tournaments and cash games or going home with nothing. You can only see who it is here.

So who are DFS pro Mike McClure's top picks for NBA DFS lineups on Sunday? Visit SportsLine now to see the top NBA DFS picks and player pool from a professional DFS player who has almost $2 million in career winnings, and find out.