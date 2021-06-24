DeAndre Ayton's game-winner in Game 2 was the exclamation point on what's been a breakout postseason for the former No. 1 overall draft pick. Ayton is averaging 16.3 points and 10.8 rebounds in the 2021 NBA Playoffs, both of which are increases over his regular-season numbers. No one is talking about him being an underwhelming top overall pick anymore, and he's correspondingly become one of the top NBA DFS picks. He's taken advantage of the Clippers playing small and has scored at least 20 points in back-to-back games ahead of Thursday's Game 3 at 9 p.m. ET.

Ayton is even more appealing to tonight's NBA DFS lineups with the expected return of Chris Paul (health and safety protocols), who is listed as probable. Paul will set up easy baskets for Ayton, so it may be a prudent NBA DFS strategy to stack the big man with the point guard. But what other Suns players can help out Devin Booker and be valuable assets for your NBA DFS lineups? Before locking in any NBA DFS picks for Game 3 of Suns vs Clippers, be sure to see the core lineup selections, player pool and NBA DFS strategy from SportsLine's Mike McClure.

And on Wednesday, McClure included Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo as one of his top NBA DFS picks. The result: Antetokounmpo had a near-triple-double with 34 points, 12 rebounds and nine assists to return over 70 points on both DraftKings and FanDuel. It was his most fantasy points this postseason and anybody who had him in their lineup was well on the way to a profitable day.

Top NBA DFS picks for Thursday, June 24

One of McClure's top NBA DFS picks for Thursday is Clippers forward Paul George. The seven-time All-Star is coming off a 26-point, six-rebound, six-assist performance in Game 2. He's scored at least 20 points in each of his 15 postseason games this year, making George just the fifth player in the last 20 seasons to pull off that feat.

George is averaging 26.6 points, 8.7 rebounds and 5.3 assists in the playoffs and he's taken his game to even another level since Kawhi Leonard (knee) was sidelined. George has averaged 31.3 points in the four games that Leonard has missed and the two-time Finals MVP will be out again on Thursday. George will look to make amends after missing two free throws down the stretch in Game 2, so expect him to be aggressive and return great value for your NBA DFS lineups.

Part of McClure's NBA DFS strategy also includes rostering Booker, who is averaging 28.3 points, 7.1 rebounds and 5.3 assists this postseason. Those are all increases over his regular-season averages as Booker has not disappointed in his postseason debut.

Booker has scored at least 20 points in his last six games against the Clippers dating back to last season. The expected return of Paul should make Booker's job easier on the offensive end, as now he doesn't have to be both the primary scorer and distributor, which should make him more efficient than Game 2. Booker also should be looking forward to playing in the Staples Center on Thursday as in his last appearance there in Game 6 versus the Lakers, he scored a season-high of 47 points.

