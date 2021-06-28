No player in NBA history has scored more points in the playoffs without appearing in the NBA Finals than Chris Paul. But now he's just one win away from erasing that dubious distinction as Game 5 of the Suns vs. Clippers tips off at 9 p.m. ET on Monday. Paul has struggled in the 2021 NBA Playoffs since returning from a COVID-19-forced absence, but he's a good bet to play well in this spot. The 11-time All-Star went off for 37 points in the last closeout game he faced and that makes Paul one of the most coveted NBA DFS picks for Monday. Paul's presence somewhat diminishes Devin Booker's NBA DFS value in terms of assists as the shooting guard had 16 dimes in the series' two games without Paul, but just five in the two games with Paul.

But someone like Deandre Ayton gets boosted to the top of the NBA DFS player pool playing with Paul as the point guard often sets the big man up for alley-oops and easy shots. But which other Suns' stocks change with Paul handling the point, and who should you target from Los Angeles? Before locking in any NBA DFS picks for Clippers vs. Suns, be sure to see the NBA DFS advice, player rankings and top daily Fantasy basketball lineups from SportsLine's Mike McClure.

And on Sunday, McClure included Bucks forward Khris Middleton as one of his top NBA DFS picks. The result: Middleton went off for a postseason career-high of 38 points to go along with 11 rebounds and four assists, returning over 64 points on DraftKings and over 57 points on FanDuel. Anybody who had him in their lineup was well on the way to a profitable day.

Top NBA DFS picks for Monday, June 28

One of McClure's top NBA DFS picks for Monday is Clippers forward Paul George. With Kawhi Leonard (knee) out, George will remain the team's focal point on offense and is coming off 23 points and a postseason career-high of 16 rebounds in Game 4. George has set rebounding career highs in back-to-back games after posting 27 points and 15 rebounds in Game 3.

George has scored at least 20 points in each of the Clippers' 17 postseason games this year. That makes him just the third player over the last 20 years to accomplish that feat as he's averaging 26.4 points in the playoffs. He's saving his best for the road crowd as George is averaging 32.3 points in his last three games away from the Staples Center. George has played 127 more minutes than any other NBA player this postseason, so look for him to again log a heavy workload which enables him to rack up lots of fantasy stats.

Part of McClure's NBA DFS strategy also includes rostering Suns guard Chris Paul, who has averaged 22.5 points and 10.0 assists over his last six postseason games. Paul has had a rocky postseason that began with a shoulder injury and then included a two-game absence as he was under health and safety protocols, but he should bring his best on Monday with him so close to his first NBA Finals.

The 10-time All-NBA selection had two games during the regular season with at least 25 points and 10 assists, and one of those was against the Clippers in April. In his two postseason games versus his former team, Paul is averaging 16.5 points, 9.5 assists, 3.0 rebounds and 2.0 steals. The further removed from his positive COVID test, the better Paul should perform so you can see why McClure is high on him for Monday's NBA DFS lineups.

How to set NBA DFS lineups for Monday, June 28

