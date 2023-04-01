Friday night's slate was loaded with 13 games, but there are only two games to work with in the NBA DFS player pool on Saturday night. That does not mean there is a lack of star power, though, as both games feature teams fighting for playoff spots. Miami's Jimmy Butler is coming off a disappointing outing, scoring just 12 points in 35 minutes against New York on Wednesday. He will try to get back on track against Dallas, which was held to 17 points in the fourth quarter of its loss to Philadelphia on Wednesday.

The Heat have the league's worst scoring offense, which has made their star players difficult to include in NBA DFS lineups. They are also riding a three-game losing streak, so should you be avoiding Butler on sites like DraftKings and FanDuel? Before making any NBA DFS picks for Saturday, be sure to check out the NBA DFS advice, player rankings, stacks and top daily Fantasy basketball picks from SportsLine's Mike McClure.

McClure is a DFS professional with over $2 million in career winnings. He's also a predictive data engineer at SportsLine who uses a powerful prediction model that simulates every minute of every game 10,000 times, taking factors like matchups, statistical trends and injuries into account.

This allows him to find the best NBA DFS values and create optimal lineups.

On Friday, McClure highlighted Warriors forward Jonathan Kuminga as one of his top NBA DFS picks. The result: Kuminga had 17 points, eight rebounds and two assists, returning 29.0 points on DraftKings and 27.6 points on FanDuel. Anybody that included him in their lineups was well on the way to a profitable day.

Top NBA DFS picks for Saturday, April 1

One of McClure's top NBA DFS picks for Saturday is Mavericks point guard Luka Doncic ($11,700 on DraftKings and $12,100 on FanDuel). He was sidelined for five games in the middle of March, but he returned to score at least 30 points in three straight games. Doncic had a complete performance against Philadelphia his last time out, finishing with 24 points, 10 rebounds and eight assists.

The 24-year-old is doing everything he can to will Dallas to the postseason, posting four double-doubles in his five games since returning from a thigh strain. He is averaging 30.6 points, 9.4 assists and 9.2 rebounds during that stretch, despite the Mavericks' 1-4 record in those contests. Doncic will be asked to carry a heavy workload again on Saturday, making him one of the top NBA DFS picks.

Another part of McClure's optimal NBA DFS strategy includes rostering Clippers small forward Kawhi Leonard ($10,000 on DraftKings, $10,000 on FanDuel). Leonard missed Wednesday's game against Memphis due to personal reasons, but he returned to the lineup on Friday night. He played just 18 minutes before resting for the remainder of the game, as the coaching staff was looking ahead to the importance of Saturday's game against New Orleans.

The Clippers cannot afford a loss to the Pelicans, which means Leonard could be in line for one of his biggest games of the season. He is playing without star teammate Paul George, who remains sidelined with a knee injury. Leonard scored 30 points four times in March, and he should be at least flirting with that mark on Saturday.

How to set your NBA DFS lineups for Saturday, April 1

