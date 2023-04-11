The NBA play-in tournament has arrived as four teams will clinch their spots in the 2023 NBA playoffs. Tuesday's action sees Miami hosting the Hawks, followed by the Lakers hosting the Timberwolves, with the two winners locking down the No. 7 seeds in their respective conferences. Minnesota is down three key big men, including Rudy Gobert (suspension), so which other Wolves frontcourt players will step up in NBA DFS lineups? You know what you'll get out of Karl-Anthony Towns, but could backup Nathan Knight warrant enough minutes to be an undervalued NBA DFS pick?

Knight has four games this season in which he's played 20-plus minutes, and he's averaged 13.3 points on 63% shooting over those contests. With Minnesota missing three of its top six scorers, players like Knight, who wouldn't normally be on anyone's NBA DFS radar, could be low-cost, high-reward options for daily Fantasy basketball lineups. Before making your NBA DFS picks for Tuesday, be sure to check out the NBA DFS advice, player rankings, stacks and top daily Fantasy basketball picks from SportsLine's Mike McClure.

On Sunday, McClure highlighted Grizzlies forward Kenneth Lofton Jr. as one of his top NBA DFS picks. The result: Lofton had career-highs of 42 points and 14 rebounds, returning 62 points on DraftKings and 59.8 points on FanDuel. Anybody that included him in their lineups was well on the way to a profitable day.

Top NBA DFS picks for Tuesday, April 11

One of McClure's top NBA DFS picks for Tuesday is Timberwolves SG/SF Anthony Edwards ($9,100 on DraftKings and $9,400 on FanDuel). Edwards is coming off one of the most productive all-around games of his career on Sunday against the Pelicans. He had season-highs in both rebounds (13) and blocks (four), to go along with 26 points, four assists and four steals.

Edwards dropped 30 points in a play-in game last year and will be tasked with an even larger scoring burden with all of Minnesota's absences. He's averaging 29.8 points in April -- his most of any month -- and had a 29-point outing against the Lakers earlier this season. Los Angeles is allowing over 120 points per game over its last four, so given Edwards' scoring prowess, he's a must start for Tuesday's NBA DFS lineups.

Another part of McClure's optimal NBA DFS strategy includes rostering Heat center Bam Adebayo ($7,700 on DraftKings, $8,200 on FanDuel). Adebayo exceeded all of his season averages in four games against Atlanta this year, who is Miami's Tuesday opponent. The two-time All-Star averaged 24.5 points, 9.5 rebounds, 4.0 assists, 1.8 blocks and 1.8 steals against the Hawks this season.

Atlanta has been shredded by opposing centers of much lesser quality than Adebayo over its last few games. It allowed Boston backup Mike Muscala to post 27 points and eight rebounds in the Hawks' last game, and it allowed Washington's Daniel Gafford to drop 25 points with 10 boards last Wednesday. Adebayo is a much bigger part of Miami's offense than either of those two, so he's poised for a productive night on Tuesday.

How to set your NBA DFS lineups for Tuesday, April 11

