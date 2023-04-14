Friday's NBA schedule will see two teams have their seasons end and two teams punch their tickets into the 2023 NBA Playoffs, courtesy of the NBA Play-In Tournament. There is no shortage of stars in tonight's NBA DFS player pool with the likes of Karl-Anthony Towns, Anthony Edwards, Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and Jimmy Butler all in action. Three of those four lived up to their NBA DFS price tags in the first play-in game, while Edwards underperformed with just nine points on 3 of 17 shooting.

It was Edwards' worst shooting game of the season and the third-fewest points he scored all year. But facing an OKC team tonight that he averaged 25 points and 8.3 rebounds against over the last three meetings, should Edwards find a way into your NBA DFS lineups in a do-or-die game? Before making your NBA DFS picks for Friday, be sure to check out the NBA DFS advice, player rankings, stacks and top daily Fantasy basketball picks from SportsLine's Mike McClure.

On Wednesday, McClure highlighted Bulls forward DeMar DeRozan as one of his top NBA DFS picks. The result: DeRozan had 23 points, seven rebounds, three assists and two blocks, returning 39.75 points on DraftKings and 40.9 points on FanDuel. Anybody that included him in their lineups was well on the way to a profitable day.

Top NBA DFS picks for Friday, April 14

One of McClure's top NBA DFS picks for Friday is Thunder guard Josh Giddey ($8,900 on DraftKings and $8,400 on FanDuel). Playing in the first playoff-like game of his career, the second-year Australian didn't disappoint on Wednesday against the Pelicans. Giddey nearly logged a triple-double with 31 points, 10 assists and nine rebounds, while knocking down 50% from the field and 43% from the 3-point line.

Giddey was a stat-stuffing maven all season as he logged four triple-doubles and averaged 16.6 points, 7.9 rebounds and 6.6 assists per game. During the regular season, Giddey piled up three double-doubles in four games against Friday's opponent in the Timberwolves. Minnesota has also struggled all year against opposing point guards, allowing the fifth-most Fantasy points to the position on DraftKings and the eighth-most on FanDuel.

Another part of McClure's optimal NBA DFS strategy includes again rostering DeRozan ($7,700 on DraftKings, $8,900 on FanDuel). The six-time All-Star had little trouble finding the hoop against Miami's No. 2 defense in the regular season. Across three games, DeRozan averaged 28.3 points to go along with 8.0 assists, 5.3 rebounds and 1.7 steals.

He shot over 63% from the field in all three games, so DeRozan has found ways to exploit Miami that few others have found this year. This game taking place on a Friday also benefits DeRozan as some players simply perform better on other nights than others. Across 14 Friday games this season, DeRozan has averaged 27.9 points, which is 3.2 more points than he's averaged on any other day.

