The 2023 NBA playoffs are upon us and there are four games on the NBA schedule on Sunday for NBA DFS players to target. Playoff basketball is about grinding out possessions and the ability to score in the halfcourt is always at a premium this time of year. That's why plenty of NBA DFS players are intrigued by the possibility of using the Phoenix Suns in their NBA DFS stacks on Sunday.

With Chris Paul facilitating, Devin Booker and Kevin Durant creating shots for themselves and Deandre Ayton down low to clean things up, Phoenix has a balanced offense that should thrive in these conditions. Does that mean you should load up on Suns as they take on the Clippers? Or are there better options in the NBA DFS player pool for Sunday's NBA postseason action? Before making your NBA DFS picks for Sunday, be sure to check out the NBA DFS advice, player rankings, stacks and top daily Fantasy basketball picks from SportsLine's Mike McClure.

On Saturday, McClure highlighted Celtics guard Marcus Smart as one of his top NBA DFS picks. The result: Smart had 11 points, seven assists, seven rebounds, three steals and two blocked shots, returning 40.25 points on DraftKings and 42.9 points on FanDuel. Anybody that included him in their lineups was well on the way to a profitable day.

Top NBA DFS picks for Sunday, April 16

One of McClure's top NBA DFS picks for Sunday is Nuggets guard Jamal Murray ($7,600 on DraftKings and $8,400 on FanDuel). After tearing his ACL in the bubble two years ago and then missing all of the 2021-22 season, Murray returned to action in 2022-23 and averaged 20.0 points and 6.2 assists per game.

Now he'll look to recapture the playoff form that turned him into a household name just before the injury. Murray averaged 26.5 points and 6.6 assists per game during the 2020 NBA playoffs, while shooting 50.5% from the floor, 45.3% from the 3-point line and 89.7% from the free-throw line.

Another part of McClure's optimal NBA DFS strategy includes rostering Suns guard Chris Paul ($7,100 on DraftKings, $7,900 on FanDuel). The 12-time NBA All-Star is still chasing his first career title. Paul averaged 13.9 points and 8.9 assists per game during his 18th NBA season. Since the Durant trade in February, Paul is averaging 14.3 points and 9.1 assists per game.

Paul enters Sunday with 142 games of postseason experience under his belt and he's averaged 18.5 points and 8.5 assists, while shooting 51.9% from the floor and 42.1% from the 3-point line in 33 playoff games with the Suns. Expect his game to be elevated for arguably his best chance to win a championship yet.

How to set your NBA DFS lineups for Sunday, April 16

