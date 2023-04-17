Joel Embiid may be the MVP favorite, but it was Mikal Bridges who was the leading scorer in Game 1 of the 76ers vs. Nets series. Bridges dropped 30 points, topping Embiid's 26, but should the former factor into your Monday NBA DFS strategy? No other Brooklyn player scored more than 18 points, so Philadelphia could choose to focus its defensive efforts on Bridges for Game 2. If that's the case, then others like Spencer Dinwiddie and Cameron Johnson could be underrated NBA DFS picks.

Dinwiddie is averaging 18.1 points over his last seven postseason games, which dates back to his time in Dallas. After a subpar game on Saturday, can he bounce back and provide value to NBA DFS lineups? Before making your NBA DFS picks for Monday, be sure to check out the NBA DFS advice, player rankings, stacks and top daily Fantasy basketball picks from SportsLine's Mike McClure.

On Sunday, McClure highlighted Nuggets guard Jamal Murray as one of his top NBA DFS picks. The result: Murray had 24 points, eight assists and eight rebounds, returning 49.5 points on DraftKings and 47.6 points on FanDuel. Anybody that included him in their lineups was well on the way to a profitable day.

Top NBA DFS picks for Monday, April 17

One of McClure's top NBA DFS picks for Monday is Kings point guard De'Aaron Fox ($8,500 on DraftKings and $9,400 on FanDuel). Fox waited six years for his first playoff game and he didn't disappoint on Saturday versus Golden State. He dropped 38 points to go along with five assists and three steals. The 38 points are the second-most ever for a postseason debut.

Fox also lit up the Warriors in the regular season, scoring at least 22 points in all three games. He averaged 25.3 points, 8.0 assists, 3.7 rebounds and 1.3 steals against Golden State in those contests. The Warriors' defense has struggled all season against point guards, as it allows the seventh-most Fantasy points to the position on both DraftKings and FanDuel, making Fox an elite option on Monday.

Another part of McClure's optimal NBA DFS strategy includes stacking Fox with shooting guard Malik Monk ($5,100 on DraftKings, $5,500 on FanDuel). Playing in the first playoff game of his NBA career, Fox scored 32 points off the bench while knocking down all 14 of his free throw attempts. Those 32 points are the most by a reserve in their postseason debut in NBA history.

Monk has found success in recent matchups with Golden State dating back to last season. Over his last five games against the Warriors, he's averaged 21.6 points per game. And while Monk may not have another 14 free throw attempts in Game 2, he should still get lots of trips to the charity stripe as the Warriors committed the third most fouls in the regular season.

How to set your NBA DFS lineups for Monday, April 17

