Few teams had as easy a 2023 NBA playoff opener as the Celtics who had three players score at least 24 points in a Game 1 win over the Hawks. Two were expected as Jaylen Brown (29) and Jayson Tatum (25) have been one of the most productive NBA DFS stacks all season. But Derrick White contributed 24 points, which was more than Trae Young (16), and it matched Atlanta's high-scorer in Dejounte Murray. While daily Fantasy basketball owners shouldn't expect 24 from White every game, his ability to fill up a box score should warrant him consideration for Tuesday's NBA DFS lineups.

Over his last three games versus Atlanta in which he saw normal playing time, White has averaged 19.3 points, 8.0 assists, 4.7 rebounds and 1.3 blocks. So, what other players like White have advantageous matchups tonight but could be bargains in the NBA DFS player pool? Before making your NBA DFS picks for Tuesday, be sure to check out the NBA DFS advice, player rankings, stacks and top daily Fantasy basketball picks from SportsLine's Mike McClure.

On Monday, McClure highlighted Kings guard De'Aaron Fox as one of his top NBA DFS picks. The result: Fox had 24 points, nine assists, five rebounds and four steals, returning 53.75 points on DraftKings and 56.5 points on FanDuel. Anybody that included him in their lineups was well on the way to a profitable day.

One of McClure's top NBA DFS picks for Tuesday is Suns shooting guard Devin Booker ($8,700 on DraftKings and $9,700 on FanDuel). Booker dropped 26 points in Game 1 while also adding four steals, three assists and three blocks. Both his steals and blocks were new postseason career highs.

Booker is one of the game's elite scorers but he took his game to even another level down the stretch of the 2022-23 NBA season. He averaged over 30 points per game on 53.4% field goal shooting over the last 18 games to go along with 5.2 assists and 4.4 rebounds. He should be able to exploit a Clippers team that may not be as motivated on Tuesday after pulling a Game 1 upset on Sunday.

Another part of McClure's optimal NBA DFS strategy includes stacking Booker with center Deandre Ayton ($6,200 on DraftKings, $7,300 on FanDuel). Ayton averaged 18 points per game in the regular season and he's hit that exact number in each of his last two games against the Clippers. He also added 14 total rebounds in those games and was efficient, shooting 55% from the field and committing just two total turnovers.

The Clippers have struggled against centers all year as they allowed the seventh-most Fantasy points to the position on DraftKings and the ninth-most on FanDuel. That was apparent in the regular season finale which also came against Phoenix. In that game last Sunday, and despite Los Angeles playing its starters while Phoenix played its backups, reserve Suns centers Jock Landale and Darius Bazley combined for 31 points, 17 rebounds, four assists and two blocks. So, there are definitely avenues for Ayton to fill up the box score in Game 2.

