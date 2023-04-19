Injuries have already made an impact in the 2023 NBA playoffs, and looking at Wednesday's NBA DFS player pool proves just that. Tyler Herro (hand) is out, Giannis Antetokounmpo (back) is doubtful, and Ja Morant (hand) is questionable thanks to injuries they all suffered in the openers of their series. But any time a star player leaves the lineup or is playing hurt, that always presents opportunities for others to step up and make impacts as NBA DFS picks.

Tyus Jones is an example of that as he's thrived when Morant has been off the court. He's averaged 16.4 points, 8.1 assists, 4.0 rebounds and 1.8 steals in 22 games as a starter this season. With or without Morant, he deserves consideration for NBA DFS lineups as Memphis attempts to tie the series against LeBron James, Anthony Davis and the Lakers. Before making your NBA DFS picks for Wednesday, be sure to check out the NBA DFS advice, player rankings, stacks and top daily Fantasy basketball picks from SportsLine's Mike McClure.

McClure is a DFS professional with over $2 million in career winnings. He's also a predictive data engineer at SportsLine who uses a powerful prediction model that simulates every minute of every game 10,000 times, taking factors like matchups, statistical trends and injuries into account.

This allows him to find the best NBA DFS values and create optimal lineups that he shares only over at SportsLine. They're a must-see for any NBA DFS player.

On Tuesday, McClure highlighted Suns guard Devin Booker as one of his top NBA DFS picks. The result: Booker had 38 points and nine assists, returning 55.25 points on DraftKings and 52.7 points on FanDuel. Anybody that included him in their lineups was well on the way to a profitable day.

Now, McClure has turned his attention to the NBA playoffs on Wednesday and locked in his top daily Fantasy basketball picks. You can only see them by heading to SportsLine.

Top NBA DFS picks for Wednesday, April 19

One of McClure's top NBA DFS picks for Wednesday is Nuggets point guard Jamal Murray ($7,600 on DraftKings and $8,700 on FanDuel). Playing in his first postseason game since the NBA bubble in Sep. 2020, Murray didn't disappoint in Game 1 versus Minnesota. He led all players with 24 points while also contributing eight rebounds and eight assists.

For Game 2, he'll be coming off two days of rest, which has shown to be his most productive interval of time off this season. Murray is averaging 22.5 points and 4.5 rebounds on two days of rest, compared to 19.2 points and 3.8 rebounds on any other interval. Additionally, he gets to face a defense that has struggled containing opposing point guards all year. The Wolves have allowed the sixth-most Fantasy points to PGs on DraftKings and the eighth-most on FanDuel.

Another part of McClure's optimal NBA DFS strategy includes rostering Bucks PF/C Bobby Portis ($5,700 on DraftKings, $6,300 on FanDuel). Bucks superstar Antetokounmpo (back) is doubtful to play in Game 2 tonight, which would thrust Portis into a larger role. When Antetokounmpo played just 11 minutes in Game 1, Portis finished with 21 points and eight rebounds.

During a five-game stretch in January in which the two-time MVP was sidelined, Portis collected three double-doubles and averaged 16.6 points with 9.6 rebounds during that run. And when he's played at least 30 minutes, which has a good chance of happening if Antetokounmpo doesn't go, Portis has averaged 18.9 points and 11.5 rebounds, while knocking down over 50% of his shots from the field and over 40% from beyond the arc.

How to set your NBA DFS lineups for Wednesday, April 19

McClure is also targeting a player who could go off for massive numbers on Wednesday because of a dream matchup. This pick could be the difference between winning your tournaments and cash games or going home with nothing. You can only see who it is here.

Who is DFS pro Mike McClure putting in his optimal NBA DFS lineups for Wednesday? Visit SportsLine now to see optimal NBA DFS picks, rankings, advice, and stacks, all from a professional DFS player who has over $2 million in career winnings, and find out.