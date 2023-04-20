The 2023 NBA Playoffs will continue on Thursday with a trio of Game 3 matchups, and with teams dialing in their playoff rotations, NBA daily Fantasy players are adjusting their NBA DFS strategies. Kings guard De'Aaron Fox has put up at least 50 points on both FanDuel and DraftKings in each of the first two games in Sacramento's series with the Warriors. But with the series heading to San Francisco, and the Warriors in desperation mode trailing 2-0, is Fox a savvy addition to your NBA DFS lineups?

Devin Booker's 38-point, nine-assist performance on Tuesday night helped the Suns level their series with the Clippers 1-1, but might the Clippers consider moving Kawhi Leonard off Kevin Durant and onto Booker to slow him down? Even though it's only a three-game slate, all the stars are out for playoff basketball and there are a number of ways to go in the NBA DFS player pool.

On Wednesday, Nuggets guard Jamal Murray had 40 points, five assists, three rebounds and two steals, returning 56.25 points on DraftKings and 53.1 points on FanDuel.

Top NBA DFS picks for Thursday, April 20

One of McClure's top NBA DFS picks for Thursday is Nets guard Spencer Dinwiddie ($7,100 on DraftKings and $6,900 on FanDuel). After spending five seasons in Brooklyn earlier in his career, Dinwiddie reunited with the Nets as a key piece of the return in the trade that sent Kyrie Irving to Dallas.

Dinwiddie averaged 16.5 points, 9.1 assists and 4.1 rebounds in 26 regular-season games with Brooklyn, and the Nets will be hopeful to break him out of a shooting slump to begin this first-round series with the Sixers. Dinwiddie is 10-for-26 from the floor and 2-for-8 from the 3-point line but had five games with 20 points or more while playing for the Mavs last season.

Another part of McClure's optimal NBA DFS strategy includes rostering Warriors point guard Stephen Curry ($9,700 on DraftKings, $9,400 on FanDuel). The two-time NBA MVP and nine-time all-star averaged 29.4 points, 6.3 assists and 6.1 rebounds per game during the regular season.

He's scored 58 points in his first two games but has shot just 9-for-27 from the 3-point line, and the career 42.8% 3-point shooter could be a positive regression candidate moving forward. And he's been at his most efficient when playing at home, shooting 50.0% from the floor and 45.3% from the 3-point line at the Chase Center this season.

