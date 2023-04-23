The 2023 NBA Playoffs continue on Sunday with four games on the NBA schedule and daily Fantasy basketball players from all over will likely be targeting Kings vs. Warriors heavily. Caesars lists the over/under for that game at 237, making it the highest total on the board by 5.5 points. It's always been a popular NBA DFS strategy to target games with high totals for NBA DFS stacks. Which players from Warriors vs. Kings should you be stacking and who else might be of interest in the NBA DFS player pool on Sunday?

Jayson Tatum has had at least 25 points and 10 rebounds in each of Boston's first three games against Atlanta, but the Celtics won't have the luxury of letting up in Atlanta in Game 4. Tatum is priced at $9,900 on DraftKings and $10,600 on FanDuel and he'll be an undoubtedly popular option for NBA DFS lineups. Before making your NBA DFS picks for Sunday, be sure to check out the NBA DFS advice, player rankings, stacks and top daily Fantasy basketball picks from SportsLine's Mike McClure.

McClure is a DFS professional with over $2 million in career winnings. He's also a predictive data engineer at SportsLine who uses a powerful prediction model that simulates every minute of every game 10,000 times, taking factors like matchups, statistical trends and injuries into account.

This allows him to find the best NBA DFS values and create optimal lineups that he shares only over at SportsLine. They're a must-see for any NBA DFS player.

On Saturday, McClure highlighted 76ers center Paul Reed as one of his top NBA DFS picks. The result: Reed had 10 points, 15 rebounds, two assists, one steal and one block, returning 36.5 points on DraftKings and 36 points on FanDuel with nearly a 10x return on both sites. Anybody that included him in their lineups was well on the way to a profitable day.

Now, McClure has turned his attention to the NBA playoffs on Sunday and locked in his top daily Fantasy basketball picks. You can only see them by heading to SportsLine.

Top NBA DFS picks for Sunday, April 23

One of McClure's top NBA DFS picks for Sunday is Warriors wing Andrew Wiggins ($6,700 on DraftKings and $6,600 on FanDuel). Golden State is down 2-1 in the series but should have some confidence coming off a 114-97 win at home in Game 3. Wiggins has been heavily involved offensively against Sacramento despite missing 45 games during the regular season.

He's gotten up at least 16 shots in all three games and is averaging 19.7 points, 5.0 rebounds and 1.3 assists so far during the postseason. He's reached the 20-point mark in each of his last two games and has also blocked a total of five shots in three games, further enhancing his NBA DFS profile for Sunday.

Another part of McClure's optimal NBA DFS strategy includes rostering Kings PF/C Domantas Sabonis ($8,900 on DraftKings and $8,700 on FanDuel). The three-time NBA All-Star averaged 19.1 points, 12.3 rebounds and 7.3 assists per game this season. Sabonis' 12.3 rebounds per game lead the league.

In three playoff games, he's averaging 17.0 points, 13.7 rebounds and 3.3 assists per game. He could be a positive regression candidate after shooting 46.5% from the floor during the postseason but shooting 61.5% during the regular season. Lock him in your NBA DFS lineups and look for a big return against Golden State on Sunday.

How to set your NBA DFS lineups for Sunday, April 23

McClure is also targeting a player who could go off for massive numbers on Sunday because of a dream matchup. This pick could be the difference between winning your tournaments and cash games or going home with nothing. You can only see who it is here.

Who is DFS pro Mike McClure putting in his optimal NBA DFS lineups for Sunday? Visit SportsLine now to see optimal NBA DFS picks, rankings, advice, and stacks, all from a professional DFS player who has over $2 million in career winnings, and find out.