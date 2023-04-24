Don't be fooled by the 10-point margin in the Los Angeles Lakers' 111-101 Game 3 victory over the Memphis Grizzlies on Saturday. The Lakers completely dominated as Los Angeles led 35-9 after the first quarter and 88-68 after the third quarter. But as displayed throughout the 2023 NBA playoffs, one game doesn't translate into the next, and the same goes for making NBA DFS picks.

Anthony Davis had 31 points and 17 rebounds, while LeBron James had 25 points and nine rebounds to justify their heavy NBA DFS price tags on sites like FanDuel and DraftKings. But the true daily Fantasy basketball star of Game 3 was Ja Morant, who had 45 points, nine rebounds and 13 assists after missing Game 2. But with LA looking to defend home court and take a 3-1 series advantage, could that mean it's a good day to utilize an NBA DFS stack with Lakers for Monday? Before making your NBA DFS picks, be sure to check out the NBA DFS advice, player rankings, stacks and top daily Fantasy basketball picks from SportsLine's Mike McClure.

McClure is a DFS professional with over $2 million in career winnings. He's also a predictive data engineer at SportsLine who uses a powerful prediction model that simulates every minute of every game 10,000 times, taking factors like matchups, statistical trends and injuries into account.

On Sunday, McClure highlighted Warriors forward Andrew Wiggins as one of his top NBA DFS picks. The result: Wiggins had 18 points, eight rebounds, three assists, four blocks and two steals, returning 43.5 points on DraftKings and 47.1 points on FanDuel. Anybody that included him in their lineups was well on the way to a profitable day.

Top NBA DFS picks for Monday, April 24

One of McClure's top NBA DFS picks for Lakers SF/PF James ($10,200 on DraftKings and $10,700 on FanDuel). James comes with a hefty price tag as one of the highest-priced players on each platform, but his consistency justifies the price. He is averaging 24.7 points, 10.7 rebounds and 4.3 assists per game this postseason.

James will be playing in his 270th NBA playoff game, more than anyone in league history, and he understands the importance of capitalizing on home court as much as anybody. The four-time NBA champion has averaged 28.4 points per game at home throughout his playoff career. He took 20 shots over 36 minutes in Game 3 and he's been more aggressive in looking to create his shot this postseason. But James' passing ability can never be understated and he'll be ready to adapt to whatever the Grizzlies game plan is, further adding to his NBA DFS value.

Another part of McClure's optimal NBA DFS strategy includes rostering Heat center Bam Adebayo ($7,700 on DraftKings and $7,800 on FanDuel). Adebayo is averaging 17.3 points, 8.3 rebounds and 4.3 assists per game this postseason. His shooting efficiency was down in Game 3 (40%) compared to 56% over the first two games and 54% during the regular season, making it reasonable to think his percentages will return closer to the 50% mark.

Adebayo will likely be called upon to play more minutes on Monday with the reported return of Giannis Antetokounmpo (questionable). Adebayo, at 6-foot-9, is a three-time NBA All-Defensive team selection and one of Miami's best options at slowing down the 6-foot-11 superstar from Greece. His best game of the series came in Game 1, which was the only contest Antetokounmpo appeared in as Adebayo finished with 22 points, nine rebounds and seven assists.

How to set your NBA DFS lineups for Monday, April 24

