Three heavy favorites in their 2023 NBA playoff matchups resume play tonight with 3-1 series advantages and the chance to close out their respective series on their home court. The Boston Celtics (-13), Denver Nuggets (-10) and Phoenix Suns (-12.5) are all double-digit favorites on Caesars Sportsbook. But even with those NBA lines, there are still plenty of studs from the underdogs in tonight's NBA DFS player pool.

Guards like Trae Young, Anthony Edwards and Russell Westbrook have had monster games and served as great additions to NBA DFS lineups on sites like FanDuel and DraftKings. Power forward Karl-Anthony Towns has continued to provide value to daily Fantasy basketball players and is averaging a double-double versus Denver. With their seasons on the line, expect major minutes out of all players facing elimination, and that's something to consider when crafting NBA DFS lineups. Before making your NBA DFS picks for Tuesday, be sure to check out the NBA DFS advice, player rankings, stacks and top daily Fantasy basketball picks from SportsLine's Mike McClure.

McClure is a DFS professional with over $2 million in career winnings. He's also a predictive data engineer at SportsLine who uses a powerful prediction model that simulates every minute of every game 10,000 times, taking factors like matchups, statistical trends and injuries into account.

On Monday, McClure highlighted Lakers SF/PF LeBron James as one of his top NBA DFS picks. The result: James had 22 points, 20 rebounds, seven assists and two blocks, returning 63 points on DraftKings and 61.5 points on FanDuel. He was the day's third-highest scorer on DraftKings and fourth-highest scorer on FanDuel. Anybody that included him in their lineups was well on the way to a profitable day.

Top NBA DFS picks for Tuesday, April 25

One of McClure's top NBA DFS picks is for Suns SF/PF Kevin Durant ($9,900 on DraftKings and $10,000 on FanDuel). Durant comes with a hefty price tag as one of the highest-priced players on each platform, but his consistency justifies the price. He is averaging 27.8 points, 8.0 rebounds and 6.8 assists per game this postseason and had 31 points, 11 rebounds and six assists in Game 4.

Durant has played at least 44 minutes in three of the four games this series and has shown no ill effects from his numerous injuries during the regular season. Since returning to the Suns lineup with seven games left in the regular season following an ankle injury, Durant has quickly adapted to playing with his new teammates. The two-time NBA Finals MVP has scored at least 25 points in each game this postseason and is shooting 51.5% from the field.

Another part of McClure's optimal NBA DFS strategy includes stacking Durant with point guard Chris Paul ($7,300 on DraftKings and $8,300 on FanDuel). The 37-year-old is coming off his best game this postseason with 19 points, four rebounds, nine assists, three steals and three blocks with no turnovers in Game 4. Surrounded by pure scorers in Durant and Devin Booker, Paul has been able to distribute and defend to add to his daily Fantasy basketball value.

Paul has nine steals and five blocks over the series four games to go along with 13.3 points and 8.5 assists per game this postseason. Paul has averaged 23.4 points and 6.7 assists per game in seven potential close-out games over his previous two seasons with the Suns. The veteran Suns squad will be motivated to close the series out at home on Tuesday, so look for Paul to be ultra-aggressive which often means lots of counting stats.

How to set your NBA DFS lineups for Tuesday, April 25

