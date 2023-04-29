The NBA DFS player pool will not provide much flexibility on Saturday night, as there is only one game on the schedule. No. 1 Denver is opening its conference semifinal matchup against No. 4 Phoenix after beating Minnesota in five games. The Nuggets and Suns have plenty of star power on their rosters, with players like Kevin Durant, Nikola Jokic and Devin Booker all getting set for the series opener. They are expensive players on sites like DraftKings and FanDuel, so who should you include in your NBA DFS lineups?

Booker averaged 37.2 points and 6.4 assists during his series against the Clippers, pouring in 47 points in Game 5. Will he be able to solve Denver in front of a hostile crowd on Saturday night?

On Friday, McClure highlighted Warriors point guard Stephen Curry as one of his top NBA DFS picks. The result: Curry had 29 points, five assists and four rebounds, returning 47.5 points on DraftKings and 45.3 points on FanDuel.

Top NBA DFS picks for Saturday, April 29

One of McClure's top NBA DFS picks for Saturday is Nuggets center Nikola Jokic. After nearly averaging a triple double during the regular season, Jokic posted similar numbers against Minnesota in the first round. He averaged 26.2 points, 12.4 rebounds and 9.0 assists per game, despite playing less than 30 minutes in the first game of the series.

Jokic finished with a triple double twice during that series, including a 28-point, 17-rebound and 12-assist effort during Game 5 on Tuesday. He was able to rack up those numbers despite shooting just 8 of 29 from the floor. The 28-year-old continues to be a must-back player in NBA DFS contests due to his consistency, and that is unlikely to change in a home game when the stakes are high.

Another part of McClure's optimal NBA DFS strategy includes rostering Suns shooting guard Devin Booker. He was arguably the best player from any team during the first round of the playoffs, averaging 37.2 points, 6.4 assists and 5.0 rebounds per game against the Clippers. Phoenix did not shy away from keeping Booker on the court, as he played more than 43 minutes per game.

The Suns lack the depth that some other teams can rely on, so they will be asking for a similar production from Booker in this series. He is coming off one of his best games of the season, finishing with 47 points, 10 assists and eight rebounds on Tuesday. Booker is one of the most expensive players in the NBA DFS player pool on Saturday night, but his recent production makes him worth the cost.

How to set your NBA DFS lineups for Saturday, April 29

