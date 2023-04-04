After the NBA schedule took a night off to allow the spotlight on the NCAA championship game, 26 teams will take the court on Tuesday. That means daily Fantasy basketball owners will have one of the most robust NBA DFS player pools at their disposal. All of the big starts are scheduled to play including Joel Embiid, Giannis Antetokounmpo, Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and Steph Curry.

However, one team is already looking forward to next season as Washington is sitting Bradley Beal, Kristaps Porzingis and Kyle Kuzma. That should allow an undervalued option make an impact in Tuesday's NBA DFS lineups. Corey Kispert dropped a career-high of 29 points when those three sat in the last game, so should Kispert factor into tonight's NBA DFS strategy? Before making any NBA DFS picks for Tuesday, be sure to check out the NBA DFS advice, player rankings, stacks and top daily Fantasy basketball picks from SportsLine's Mike McClure.

On Sunday, McClure highlighted Nuggets guard Jamal Murray as one of his top NBA DFS picks. The result: Murray had 26 points, eight assists, three rebounds, two blocks and two steals, returning 49.75 points on DraftKings and 50.6 points on FanDuel. Anybody that included him in their lineups was well on the way to a profitable day.

Top NBA DFS picks for Tuesday, April 4

One of McClure's top NBA DFS picks for Tuesday is Bulls forward DeMar DeRozan ($8,200 on DraftKings and $8,800 on FanDuel). Now in his 14th NBA season, DeRozan remains one of the best pure scorers in the league and is averaging 24.9 points, 5.1 assists and 4.7 rebounds per game.

Chicago takes on Atlanta on Tuesday, and the six-time All-Star has upped his production against the Hawks, averaging 29.3 points, 6.7 rebounds and 6.3 assists in three games against them. Additionally, Atlanta will be without De'Andre Hunter (knee) tonight, and the team has been shredded during his two-game absence thus far. Atlanta has allowed 40-point scorers in back-to-back games with Kyrie Irving having 41 points on Sunday, while Mikal Bridges had 42 points on Friday.

Another part of McClure's optimal NBA DFS strategy includes rostering Nets guard Spencer Dinwiddie ($8,000 on both DraftKings and on FanDuel). Dinwiddie has embraced being the primary ballhandler in Brooklyn, and his assist numbers bare that out. Over his last dozen games, he's averaged 10.7 assists to go along with 16.1 points and 4.3 rebounds per game.

Dinwiddie has already racked up eight double-doubles in 23 games with the Nets, compared to just one in his 53 games with the Mavericks. One of those double-doubles game against the Timberwolves on March 10, and Minnesota will visit Brooklyn on Tuesday. In that last matchup, Dinwiddie dropped 29 points, which is his fourth-most all season, along with 11 assists, which is his fifth-most all year.

How to set your NBA DFS lineups for Tuesday, April 4

