There were 22 teams in action on Friday night, leaving Saturday with a small slate before every team plays on Sunday to wrap up the regular season. Several teams playing on Saturday have already been eliminated from playoff contention, while the Nuggets are already locked into the top seed in the Western Conference. Lineups are going to look different than usual for those teams, making NBA DFS advice a critical aspect of your Saturday NBA DFS strategy.

Some lesser-known players had big games on Friday, such as Chicago's Coby White posting a 24-point, 11-assist double-double in a win over Dallas. Which undervalued players should you target for your NBA DFS lineups on Saturday? Before making your NBA DFS picks for Saturday, be sure to check out the NBA DFS advice, player rankings, stacks and top daily Fantasy basketball picks from SportsLine's Mike McClure.

McClure is a DFS professional with over $2 million in career winnings. He's also a predictive data engineer at SportsLine who uses a powerful prediction model that simulates every minute of every game 10,000 times, taking factors like matchups, statistical trends and injuries into account.

This allows him to find the best NBA DFS values and create optimal lineups that he shares only over at SportsLine. They're a must-see for any NBA DFS player.

On Friday, McClure highlighted 76ers guard Shake Milton as one of his top NBA DFS picks. The result: Milton had 15 points, 16 assists and four rebounds, returning 43.5 points on DraftKings and 39.8 points on FanDuel. Anybody that included him in their lineups was well on the way to a profitable day.

Now, McClure has turned his attention to NBA action on Saturday and locked in his top daily Fantasy basketball picks. You can only see them by heading to SportsLine.

Top NBA DFS picks for Saturday, April 8

One of McClure's top NBA DFS picks for Saturday is Jazz guard Kris Dunn ($6,900 on DraftKings and $6,300 on FanDuel). Utah is playing without all of its top players, creating opportunities for its role players to become primary scorers. Dunn made his first start of the season on Thursday, scoring 22 points on 9 of 10 shooting against Oklahoma City.

He added seven rebounds, eight assists and one steal during what was a valuable Fantasy performance. It marked his most rebounds in a game since March 9 and his fourth time with eight assists in a game this season. Dunn has played in 20 straight games since signing with Utah, averaging 12.3 points, 5.1 assists and 4.1 rebounds in 24.5 minutes per game.

Another part of McClure's optimal NBA DFS strategy includes rostering Trail Blazers guard Jeenathan Williams ($4,900 on DraftKings, $4,300 on FanDuel). Portland is trying out different lineup combinations over its final few games, opting to rest almost all of its key players. Williams signed a two-year contract with the Trail Blazers earlier this month after averaging 14.4 points per game with the Salt Lake City Stars of the G League.

He has played in three NBA games since signing that contract and is coming off his best performance, scoring 16 points, grabbing four rebounds and dishing out four assists at San Antonio. Williams has been impactful in all three games, which started when he scored seven points and pulled down five rebounds at Minnesota. The undrafted rookie should build on his breakout game against the Spurs.

How to set your NBA DFS lineups for Saturday, April 8

McClure is also targeting a player who could go off for massive numbers on Saturday because of a dream matchup. This pick could be the difference between winning your tournaments and cash games or going home with nothing. You can only see who it is here.

Who is DFS pro Mike McClure putting in his optimal NBA DFS lineups for Saturday? Visit SportsLine now to see optimal NBA DFS picks, rankings, advice, and stacks, all from a professional DFS player who has over $2 million in career winnings, and find out.