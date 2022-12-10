The NBA DFS player pool is absolutely loaded for Saturday night with superstars like Luka Doncic, Kevin Durant, Jayson Tatum and Damian Lillard all scheduled to play. Doncic has been particularly hot of late, with at least 30 points in five of his last six games and a triple-double registered in the one game where he failed to reach the 30-point mark. However, his NBA daily Fantasy pricing has surged accordingly, with DraftKings pricing him at $12,700 and FanDuel at $11,800 ahead of his Saturday matchup with the Bulls.

McClure is a DFS professional with over $2 million in career winnings. He's also a predictive data engineer at SportsLine who uses a powerful prediction model that simulates every minute of every game 10,000 times, taking factors like matchups, statistical trends and injuries into account.

On Friday, he highlighted Wizards forward Kyle Kuzma as one of his top NBA DFS picks on both DraftKings and FanDuel. The result: Kuzma had 27 points, seven rebounds and seven assists to return 46.75 points on DraftKings and 42.9 points on FanDuel. Anybody that included him in their lineups was well on the way to a profitable day.

Top NBA DFS picks for Saturday, December 10

For Saturday, one of McClure's top NBA DFS picks is Nets guard Seth Curry, who is listed at $3,800 on DraftKings and $4,200 on FanDuel. The younger brother of former NBA MVP Stephen Curry is one of the league's premier shooters, shooting 43.9% from the 3-point line in his career.

Curry has seen elevated minutes for the Nets in the last couple of games, playing exactly 60 minutes total after playing just under 58 minutes in his previous three games. And he's been effective with the added minutes, with 31 points, eight assists and six rebounds while shooting 11-of-19 from the floor.

Another part of McClure's optimal NBA DFS strategy includes rostering Nuggets center Nikola Jokic ($11,500 on DraftKings and $11,500 on FanDuel). The two-time reigning NBA MVP has had a down year by his standards. However, a down year for Jokic still means that he's averaging 23.5 points, 10.0 rebounds and a career-high 8.9 assists per game.

Jokic's 62.5% shooting percentage this season is also a career-high but the Nuggets have simply been a little more cautious with his minutes and he's been more contented with playing a facilitating role. Yet, Jokic has reached the 30-point mark in five of his last nine games after reaching that threshold just once in his first 13 contests. So expect him to continue getting his numbers with Michael Porter Jr. (heel) out.

How to set your NBA DFS lineups for Saturday, December 10

