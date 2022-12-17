After making an appearance in the Western Conference Finals last season, the Dallas Mavericks have underperformed during the first couple of months of the season and enter Saturday with a 15-14 record. However, that mediocrity is certainly no fault of Luka Doncic, who continues to pile up incredible numbers during his fifth NBA season and making a massive impact for NBA daily Fantasy owners. Doncic is averaging 33.0 points, 8.7 assists and 8.3 rebounds per game this year while shooting a career-best 49.9% from the floor and he's the most expensive player in the NBA DFS player pool as the Mavericks take on the Cavaliers on Saturday night.

On Friday, he highlighted Timberwolves center Naz Reid as one of his top NBA DFS picks for DraftKings and FanDuel. The result: Reid had 28 points, nine rebounds, three assists, three steals and a block to return 51.75 points on DraftKings and 52.3 points on FanDuel for an ROI of over 11x on both sites. Anybody that included him in their lineups was well on the way to a profitable day.

Top NBA DFS picks for Saturday, December 17

For Saturday, one of McClure's top NBA DFS picks is Thunder guard Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, who is listed at $9,900 on DraftKings and $10,200 on FanDuel. The 24-year-old was already on the verge of stardom and was well-known to NBA daily Fantasy players as an extremely capable scorer and distributor entering this season but he's taken a massive step forward in his fifth NBA season.

Gilgeous-Alexander is averaging 31.2 points, 5.8 assists, 4.7 rebounds and 1.7 steals per game entering Saturday. He's been making hay at the free-throw line, where he averages 10.0 attempts per game and shoots 93.0%. Now he'll take on a Grizzlies squad that allowed him to go to the charity stripe 19 times just 10 days ago and he looks like a major mismatch for Memphis with Desmond Bane (toe) and Danny Green (knee) out.

Another part of McClure's optimal NBA DFS strategy includes rostering Suns guard Devin Booker ($9,100 on DraftKings and $8,700 on FanDuel). It's been a quiet couple of weeks for Booker, who has averaged just 15.3 points per game over his last five contests while also missing two games with a hamstring injury.

However, we're not too far removed from a torrid stretch where he scored 136 points over 103 minutes during a three-game stretch against the Kings, Bulls and Rockets. That's the kind of scoring that he's capable of on a nightly basis and he'll be eager to exact some measure of revenge on Saturday against the Pelicans, after suffering his injury against New Orleans on Dec. 9 and missing another game against the Pelicans just two nights later.

