The Orlando Magic have won six consecutive games, and their last two came against the Boston Celtics, knocking them out of the top spot in the Eastern Conference. On Monday, the Magic face a team that they defeated three games ago in Trae Young and the Atlanta Hawks. Rookie Paolo Banchero scored a season-high 31 points in Sunday's win against Boston, but should you consider him for your NBA DFS lineups on Monday?

Banchero has scored at least 20 points in his last seven games and in nine of his last 10. Franz Wagner led the team in scoring the last time Orlando played Atlanta and is an option in the NBA DFS player pool once again, along with Atlanta's Bogdan Bogdanovic, who has scored 26 points with 5.8 rebounds per game over his last four. Before you make your NBA DFS picks for Monday, be sure to check out the NBA DFS advice, player rankings, stacks and top daily Fantasy basketball picks from SportsLine's Mike McClure.

McClure is a DFS professional with over $2 million in career winnings.

This allows him to find the best NBA DFS values and create optimal lineups.

On Sunday, he highlighted Warriors guard Jordan Poole as one of his top NBA DFS picks for DraftKings and FanDuel. The result: Poole scored a season-high 43 points and had six assists to return 55.7 points on DraftKings and 52.2 points on FanDuel. Anybody that included him in their lineups was well on the way to a profitable day.

Now, McClure has turned his attention to NBA action on Monday and locked in his top daily Fantasy basketball picks.

Top NBA DFS picks for Monday, December 19

One of McClure's top NBA DFS picks on Monday is Raptors F/C Pascal Siakam, who is listed at $10,100 on DraftKings and $9,400 on FanDuel. After three consecutive games of failing to hit 20 points, Siakam dropped 27 with five rebounds and five assists against the Warriors on Sunday. Over his last 10 starts, Siakam has averaged 24.5 points, seven rebounds and 6.2 assists.

On Monday, the Raptors visit the Philadelphia 76ers, who the Raptors have already played a pair of home games against this season. In those games, Siakam scored 46 total points and picked out 19 assists with 15 rebounds. He also hit 5-of-11 three-pointers over those two games, and the 76ers allowed Golden State to hit 39.5% of their threes in their last game on Friday.

Another part of McClure's optimal NBA DFS strategy includes rostering Thunder guard Isaiah Joe ($9,600 on DraftKings and $9,200 on FanDuel). Joe made his first start of the season on Saturday against Memphis and scored 23 points. Over his last five games, he has reached double-digit scoring totals three times.

Joe is positioned for a second start on Monday, with Josh Giddey (illness) ruled out for a second consecutive game. He'll also be expected to continue scoring at home against Portland, as Shai Gilgeous-Alexander (back) will also miss the game. Joe has hit 48.6% of his 3-point attempts over his last seven appearances, and in the five games prior to the Blazers' most recent game versus Houston on Saturday, they allowed opponents to hit 40.1% of their threes.

How to set your NBA DFS lineups for Monday, December 19

