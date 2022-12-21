The New York Knicks are riding an eight-game winning streak and will play the second game of a home back-to-back on Wednesday after they hung the biggest offensive performance of Tuesday on the Golden State Warriors. The Knicks are back at Madison Square Garden against Pascal Siakam and the Toronto Raptors, who have given up an average of 116.3 points to opponents over their last three games. Quentin Grimes scored 19 points to go with four assists against the Warriors, but can he be a trustworthy addition to NBA DFS lineups on Wednesday?

Grimes only finished with six points in 31 minutes against Tyrese Haliburton and the Pacers on Sunday but scored 36 total points in his two preceding starts against the Bulls. RJ Barrett may provide a higher floor among the Knicks names in the NBA DFS player pool, as he scored 18 points against Golden State and has averaged 21.3 points and 5.6 rebounds per game over his last 10 starts. Before you make your NBA DFS picks for Wednesday, be sure to check out the NBA DFS advice, player rankings, stacks and top daily Fantasy basketball picks from SportsLine's Mike McClure.

McClure is a DFS professional with over $2 million in career winnings. He's also a predictive data engineer at SportsLine who uses a powerful prediction model that simulates every minute of every game 10,000 times, taking factors like matchups, statistical trends and injuries into account.

This allows him to find the best NBA DFS values and create optimal lineups that he shares only over at SportsLine. They're a must-see for any NBA DFS player.

On Tuesday, he highlighted Suns center Deandre Ayton as one of his NBA DFS picks in DraftKings and FanDuel player pools. The result: Ayton finished with 30 points, 13 rebounds and a block to return 47.75 points on DraftKings and 44.6 points on FanDuel. Anybody that included him in their lineups was well on the way to a profitable day.

Now, McClure has turned his attention to NBA action on Wednesday and locked in his top daily Fantasy basketball picks. You can only see them by heading to SportsLine.

Top NBA DFS picks for Wednesday, December 21

One of McClure's top NBA DFS picks for Wednesday is Lakers forward LeBron James, who is listed at $9,900 on DraftKings and $11,100 on FanDuel. James sat out of the Lakers' last game against Phoenix to rest a nagging ankle injury but is listed as probable for tonight. In the five games prior to that, James averaged 30.8 points with 6.8 rebounds and 6.6 assists.

The Lakers take on Sacramento on Wednesday, and James was inactive for his team's previous meeting with the Kings earlier this season. Last year against Sacramento, James averaged 31.7 points with 7.3 assists and 6.3 rebounds in three starts. This season, over a third of James' shots from the field have been 3-pointers, and the Kings have allowed opponents to hit 38.3% of their threes when they have been the home team this season.

Another part of McClure's optimal NBA DFS strategy includes rostering Bulls guard Zach LaVine ($7,200 on DraftKings and $6,900 on FanDuel). LaVine scored 21 points to go with seven assists and six rebounds in his last start on Tuesday against the Heat. Over his last five games, he's averaged 21.2 points and shot 52.5% from the field, as well as 37.5% from beyond the 3-point arc.

On Wednesday, the Bulls take on the Atlanta Hawks, who have been dealing with numerous key injuries over the last few weeks. One of those injuries on Wednesday is center Clint Capela, which should open things up in the lane for LaVine to attack the basket. A quarter of LaVine's shots this season have come at the rim, where he has made 67.2%.

How to set your NBA DFS lineups for Wednesday, December 21

McClure is also targeting a player who could go off for massive numbers on Wednesday because of a dream matchup. This pick could be the difference between winning your tournaments and cash games or going home with nothing. You can only see who it is here.

Who is DFS pro Mike McClure putting in his optimal NBA DFS lineups for Wednesday? Visit SportsLine now to see optimal NBA DFS picks, rankings, advice, and stacks, all from a professional DFS player who has over $2 million in career winnings, and find out.