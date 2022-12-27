The 2022-23 NBA season continues on Tuesday with a loaded 10-game slate, and NBA daily Fantasy players will have no shortage of upper-echelon options in the NBA DFS player pool. Nikola Jokic and the Nuggets will be back in action fresh off a masterful performance on Christmas against the Suns where Jokic had 41 points, 15 rebounds and 15 assists to lead Denver to a 128-125 victory. Jokic now has three triple-doubles in his last four games, and he's sure to be one of the more popular options for NBA DFS lineups on Tuesday.

Meanwhile, Celtics forward Jayson Tatum is coming off a 41-point game on Christmas of his own, and he's averaging 37.4 points per game over his last five contests. But affording superstars like Tatum and Jokic means that you'll need to make some salary-cap sacrifices elsewhere in your NBA DFS rosters. So, who are some of those value options to free you up to take big swings on the game's biggest stars?

On Monday, he highlighted Pelicans center Jonas Valanciunas as one of his top NBA DFS picks on DraftKings and FanDuel. The result: Valanciunas tallied 20 points, 12 rebounds, five assists, a steal and a block to return 46.5 points on DraftKings and 44.9 points on FanDuel. Anybody that included him in their lineups was well on the way to a profitable day.

Top NBA DFS picks for Tuesday, December 27

For Tuesday, one of McClure's top NBA DFS picks is Suns center Deandre Ayton who is listed at $7,500 on DraftKings and $8,200 on FanDuel. After a tumultuous offseason where his future with the Suns looked tenuous, Ayton signed a max contract to remain in Phoenix, and he's producing numbers that are pretty much right on par with his career averages.

He enters Tuesday's matchup with the Grizzlies averaging 17.8 points and 9.7 rebounds per game, but he's been picking up his production of late. He's had a 20-point double-double in five of his last seven games, and he played a combined 35 minutes in the two games he didn't reach those marks because of an injury and foul trouble in a blowout loss.

Another part of McClure's optimal NBA DFS strategy includes rostering Pacers guard Tyrese Haliburton ($9,000 on DraftKings and $9,800 on FanDuel). Haliburton enters Tuesday leading the NBA in assists (10.3 per game), and he's also averaging 20.4 points per game to lead the Pacers.

And after producing just two 30-point games in the first 159 contests of his career, he's had three in less than three weeks (eight games). He's produced 18 double-doubles so far this season and now he'll have a juicy matchup against a Hawks defense that hasn't held an opponent to under 100 points since Nov. 10.

How to set your NBA DFS lineups for Tuesday, December 27

