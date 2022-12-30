The fight that broke out between the Detroit Pistons and Orlando Magic on Wednesday resulted in suspensions that are sure to impact both teams on Friday, but the matchup also highlighted some players that could boost your NBA DFS lineups as well. Detroit forward Saddiq Bey matched his season-high point total of 28 points, knocking down 8-of-16 shots, including six 3-pointers. Rookie center Jalen Duren only scored seven points, but he finished with 18 rebounds, four assists and a block.

Both could be sneaky options in the NBA DFS player pool on Friday against DeMar DeRozan and the Chicago Bulls, who have allowed opposing forwards to hit 36.5% of their 3-point attempts. Chicago also allows opposing centers to make 65.8% of their shots at the basket, where Duren has taken 63.4% of his total attempts and made 75.7% of them. Before you lock in your NBA DFS picks for Friday, be sure to check out the NBA DFS advice, player rankings, stacks and top daily Fantasy basketball picks from SportsLine's Mike McClure.

McClure is a DFS professional with over $2 million in career winnings. He's also a predictive data engineer at SportsLine who uses a powerful prediction model that simulates every minute of every game 10,000 times, taking factors like matchups, statistical trends and injuries into account.

This allows him to find the best NBA DFS values and create optimal lineups that he shares only over at SportsLine. They're a must-see for any NBA DFS player.

On Thursday, McClure highlighted Knicks forward Julius Randle in his top NBA DFS picks for DraftKings and FanDuel. The result: Randle scored 41 points to go with 11 rebounds and seven assists to return 69.75 points on DraftKings and 63.7 points on FanDuel. Anybody that included him in their lineups was well on the way to a profitable day.

Now, McClure has turned his attention to NBA action on Friday and locked in his top daily Fantasy basketball picks. You can only see them by heading to SportsLine.

Top NBA DFS picks for Friday, December 30

One of McClure's top NBA DFS picks for Friday is Warriors guard Jordan Poole, who is listed at $8,200 on DraftKings and $7,500 on FanDuel. Poole scored 26 points and grabbed three rebounds in his last start on Wednesday against Utah. Over the last two weeks, he has averaged 27.6 points and 3.1 assists in seven starts.

The Warriors return to action on Friday and face off against the Portland Trail Blazers for the first time this season. In three appearances against the Blazers last year, Poole averaged 16.3 points and four assists. Poole should also see an uptick in hustle stats on Friday, as the Blazers allow opposing point guards to grab 7.02 rebounds and 2.02 steals per game.

Another part of McClure's optimal NBA DFS strategy includes rostering Magic rookie Paolo Banchero ($7,800 on DraftKings and $8,500 on FanDuel). Banchero scored 15 points to go with five rebounds, a steal and a block in his last start on Wednesday. Following numerous suspensions for Orlando's dust-up with the Pistons, Banchero should see added minutes and a bigger role in the team's rotation on Friday.

Orlando will try to break out of their recent funk at home against Washington, who they'll face for the first time this year. The Wizards are on a three-game winning streak, but have had their struggles defending ball-dominant forwards. Against the Utah Jazz on Dec. 22, Lauri Markkanen scored 21 points with five rebounds, and LeBron James finished with 33 points, nine assists and seven boards on Dec. 18.

How to set your NBA DFS lineups for Friday, December 30

McClure is also targeting a player who could go off for massive numbers on Friday because of a dream matchup. This pick could be the difference between winning your tournaments and cash games or going home with nothing. You can only see who it is here.

Who is DFS pro Mike McClure putting in his optimal NBA DFS lineups for Friday? Visit SportsLine now to see optimal NBA DFS picks, rankings, advice, and stacks, all from a professional DFS player who has over $2 million in career winnings, and find out.