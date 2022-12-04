The last time the New York Knicks lost by 21 points in a game was November 20 against Phoenix in the first game of a back-to-back. They responded with a 10-point win the following night against Oklahoma City, on the strength of 34 points from Jalen Brunson and 25 points apiece from RJ Barrett and Julius Randle. After the Knicks lost by 21 points to Dallas on Saturday, can their big three respond with another bounce-back performance for NBA DFS lineups at home on Sunday against the Cleveland Cavaliers?

When the two teams played earlier this year on October 30, Cavs guard Donovan Mitchell stole the show, recording 38 points, 12 assists and two blocks. Cleveland center Jarrett Allen (back) remains out of the NBA DFS player pool for at least one more game, which should open things up for Randle to come away with more than the 15 points and nine rebounds he had in their last meeting. Before you make your NBA DFS picks for Sunday, be sure to check out the NBA DFS advice, player rankings, stacks and top daily Fantasy basketball picks from SportsLine's Mike McClure.

On Saturday, he highlighted Timberwolves guard Anthony Edwards as one of his top NBA DFS picks on both DraftKings and FanDuel. The result: Edwards scored 26 points and had six steals with four assists to return 46.25 points on DraftKings and 48.6 points on FanDuel.

Top NBA DFS picks for Sunday, December 4

One of McClure's top NBA DFS picks for Sunday is Nets guard Kyrie Irving, who is listed at $8,200 on DraftKings and $8,100 on FanDuel. Irving scored 27 points with five assists for the second consecutive game on Friday in the Nets' win against Toronto. Over his last five games, Irving has averaged 23.2 points, 4.6 assists and three rebounds.

The Nets are at home on Sunday against Irving's former team, the Boston Celtics. Brooklyn has yet to play Boston this season, but in his only start against the Celtics last year, Irving scored 19 points with six assists and four rebounds. Celtics point guard Marcus Smart (hip) is listed as questionable for Sunday's game, and in Boston's loss to Miami on Friday, Heat point guard Kyle Lowry scored 20 points and shot 61.5% from the field.

Another part of McClure's optimal NBA DFS strategy includes rostering Pacers center Myles Turner ($7,200 on DraftKings and $7,700 on FanDuel). Turner bounced back from a season-low four-point performance on Friday with 18 points, four rebounds and a block against Utah. For the season, he is averaging 17.2 points with 8.1 rebounds while making 38.5% of his 3-point attempts.

The Pacers wrap up the NBA schedule on Sunday against the Portland Trail Blazers, who gave up 64 points in the paint to the Lakers in a 128-109 loss last Wednesday. Blazers center Jusuf Nurkic is carrying the second-worst defensive rating of his career (111) this season, and Turner should be poised for another solid performance against him. In the single start he made against Portland last season before a season-ending foot injury, Turner made three 3-pointers and had 16 points with six rebounds and a block.

How to set your NBA DFS lineups for Sunday, December 4

