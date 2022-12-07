The New Orleans Pelicans hold the NBA's longest current winning streak at four games and look to increase that on Wednesday against the Detroit Pistons, who have won two of their last three. Even though Detroit has won just seven games overall this season and is without Cade Cunningham (shin), the Pistons have received two 30-point performances from Bojan Bogdanovic in their last two victories. Brandon Ingram (toe) is still out for New Orleans, so which other Pelicans might be worth considering from the matchup in NBA DFS lineups?

Since missing two games with a foot contusion, Trey Murphy III has come back strong for the Pelicans and has averaged 19.2 points, four rebounds and nearly two steals per game over his last five outings. Zion Williamson remains a top option in the NBA DFS player pool on Wednesday, after he has put up 27.8 points, 9.8 rebounds, 6.3 assists, two steals and 1.8 blocks during New Orleans' current winning streak. Before you make your NBA DFS picks for Wednesday, be sure to check out the NBA DFS advice, player rankings, stacks and top daily Fantasy basketball picks from SportsLine's Mike McClure.

On Tuesday, he highlighted Cavaliers guard Donovan Mitchell as one of his top NBA DFS picks on both DraftKings and FanDuel. The result: Mitchell scored 43 points to go with six rebounds, five assists and four steals to return 67 points on DraftKings and 67.7 points on FanDuel.

Top NBA DFS picks for Wednesday, December 7

One of McClure's top NBA DFS picks is Nets superstar Kevin Durant, who is listed at $10,700 on DraftKings and $10,100 on FanDuel. In his last game against Boston on Sunday, Durant scored 31 points with seven rebounds, five assists, two steals and two blocks. He has been particularly hot over his last six games and has averaged 33.2 points, seven rebounds, 5.8 assists and made 60.5% of his total shots.

The Nets are at home against Charlotte on Wednesday, and the Hornets are still without a number of their top players, like LaMelo Ball, Gordon Hayward, and Dennis Smith Jr. Durant scored 27 points with eight rebounds and three blocks when the Nets played Charlotte earlier this season on November 5. As a visiting team this season, the Hornets have allowed opponents to score the fourth-most points at home, with 118.8 per game, so Durant should go off again.

Another part of McClure's optimal NBA DFS strategy includes rostering Grizzlies point guard Ja Morant ($10,600 on DraftKings and $9,600 on FanDuel). Morant sat out the Grizzlies' last game against Miami with ankle soreness but is expected to make his return on Wednesday against Oklahoma City. In the six starts he made since missing another game on November 20, he averaged 28.2 points, 8.3 assists and 6.5 rebounds.

The last time Memphis played Oklahoma City this season preceded Morant's last night off, and his ankle clearly hampered him in the Grizzlies' 11-point win. He still scored 19 points and finished with 11 assists, but he should be primed for another well-rounded performance on Wednesday. In two games against the Thunder last season, Morant hit half of all his attempts from the field and had 18 total assists.

How to set your NBA DFS lineups for Wednesday, December 7

