The Los Angeles Clippers are the only team on Thursday's NBA three-game slate that will play in the second game of a back-to-back, when they take on the Miami Heat. The Clips lost to the Orlando Magic in overtime on Wednesday, 116-111, and three players in Nicolas Batum, Ivica Zubac and Terance Mann all played at least 37 minutes. Mann scored a team-high 19 points off the bench for Los Angeles, but with Kawhi Leonard not expected to play, should you consider Mann on Thursday in NBA DFS lineups?

In five games this season where he also played the previous night, Mann has made two starts and shot 62.5% from the field. One Heat player that could be worth considering in the NBA DFS player pool is Tyler Herro, who has averaged 26.3 points, 6.8 rebounds and 5.8 assists over his last four games.

On Wednesday, he highlighted Warriors guard Jordan Poole as one of his top NBA DFS picks on both DraftKings and FanDuel. The result: Poole scored 36 points to go with eight assists and four rebounds to return 52 points on DraftKings and 46.8 points on FanDuel.

Top NBA DFS picks for Thursday, December 8

One of McClure's top NBA DFS picks is Nuggets center Nikola Jokic, who is listed at $11,300 on DraftKings and $11,500 on FanDuel. Jokic scored 19 points to go with eight rebounds and eight assists in a narrow loss to the Mavericks on Tuesday. Since missing three games in mid-November while in the league's health and safety protocols, Jokic has averaged 26.6 points, 10.9 rebounds and 8.8 assists over his last eight starts.

Jokic has a better chance of improving on the numbers from his last game against a Portland team that has allowed opponents to score 54.7 points in the paint over its last three games. Against Indiana on Sunday, the Pacers racked up 58 points in the key against the Blazers. Jokic scored an uncharacteristically low nine points against Portland earlier this season, but in three games against the Blazers last year, he averaged 18.7 points, 11.7 rebounds and nine assists.

Another part of McClure's optimal NBA DFS strategy includes Rockets guard Jalen Green ($6,900 on DraftKings and $6,700 on FanDuel). Green scored 27 points and finished with seven assists and four rebounds in his last start against Philadelphia on Monday. He's been playing above his season-long offensive averages over his last seven starts and has put up 23 points and 5.1 assists during that stretch.

Houston's other main scorer, Kevin Porter Jr., is listed as questionable for Houston's matchup against the San Antonio Spurs on Thursday, and Green already leads the team in usage this season at 27.9%. This will be the first meeting between Houston and San Antonio this season, but last year, Green averaged 15.8 points with 4.5 rebounds and 2.5 assists against the Spurs. San Antonio has been the second-worst scoring defense against opposing shooting guards this season (25.5 PPG), so Green has a clear path to high offensive volume on Thursday.

How to set your NBA DFS lineups for Thursday, December 8

