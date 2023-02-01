With nine games on the NBA schedule on Wednesday, there is a loaded NBA DFS player pool that's brimming with star players. The likes of Ja Morant, Jayson Tatum, Kyrie Irving and Stephen Curry are all expected to be in action, giving lots of different options to daily Fantasy basketball players. But with the stature of all these players also comes hefty price tags on NBA DFS sites such as DraftKings and FanDuel.

Thus, if you're looking to slot multiple of the aforementioned players into NBA DFS lineups, then you'll have to search for value elsewhere. Perhaps someone like Tari Eason of the Rockets can be an affordable option after averaging 12.8 points and 8.4 rebounds over his last five, and the rookie has outperformed No. 3 overall pick, Jabari Smith Jr., on a per-36-minute basis. Before you make your NBA DFS picks for Wednesday, be sure to check out the NBA DFS advice, player rankings, stacks and top daily Fantasy basketball picks from SportsLine's Mike McClure.

On Tuesday, he highlighted Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo as one of his top NBA DFS picks on DraftKings and FanDuel. The result: the two-time MVP had 34 points, 18 rebounds, and four assists to return 62.5 points on DraftKings and 57.6 points on FanDuel. Anybody that included him in their lineups was well on the way to a profitable day.

Top NBA DFS picks for Wednesday, February 1

One of McClure's top NBA DFS picks for Wednesday is Kings center Domantas Sabonis, who is listed at $9,900 on DraftKings and $9,600 on FanDuel. Already a two-time All-Star, Sabonis appears to be on his way to a third selection as he leads the NBA with 12.4 rebounds to go along with 18.5 points and 7.1 assists. With his all-around abilities, only Nikola Jokic (16) and Luka Doncic (10) have more triple-doubles than Sabonis' six.

Sabonis has a dream matchup tonight against the league's worst defense in the San Antonio Spurs. The team allows the most PPG (122.3) in the NBA, and Sabonis put up an 18-18-8 stat line when he saw the Spurs just over two weeks ago. San Antonio has allowed the sixth-most Fantasy points to opposing centers on both DraftKings and FanDuel, so Sabonis is in a pristine position to go off on Wednesday.

Another part of McClure's optimal NBA DFS strategy includes rostering Suns guard Chris Paul ($8,300 on both DraftKings and FanDuel). After missing two weeks with a hip injury, Paul has since flashed the form which made him a 12-time All-Star. Over his last five games, he's averaged 21.6 points, 10.4 assists and 5.6 rebounds on 54.1% shooting from the field.

Paul will face the Hawks for the first time this season on Wednesday, but he averaged 17 points, 12.5 assists, 5 rebounds and 2 steals per game against Atlanta a year ago. The Hawks just allowed Damian Lillard to drop 42 points on them on Monday, and Paul has taken on more of a scoring burden with Devin Booker (groin) still out. Paul has increased his scoring average in every month this season, while Atlanta just allowed more PPG in January (119.9) than any other month, so the stars are aligning for Paul in Wednesday's NBA DFS lineups.

How to set your NBA DFS lineups for Wednesday, February 1

