The Timberwolves were among the most active teams ahead of Thursday's NBA Trade Deadline, and after they shipped D'Angelo Russell to the Lakers, they took back veteran Mike Conley. The Timberwolves roster is still in a state of flux until Conley is cleared to play, and center Rudy Gobert continues his recovery from a groin injury. Gobert should be back in action tonight against Ja Morant and the Grizzlies after two days off, but should you include him or other Wolves in your NBA DFS lineups?

Anthony Edwards is clearly the top player in Minnesota, and in three starts against the Grizzlies this season, he's averaged 27.3 points, six assists, 5.3 rebounds, and hit 53.3% of his 3-pointers. Jaden McDaniels could also be a depth option out of the NBA DFS player pool, after he has scored 14 points in two of his last three games. Before you make your NBA DFS picks for Friday, be sure to check out the NBA DFS advice, player rankings, stacks and top daily Fantasy basketball picks from SportsLine's Mike McClure.

On Thursday, he highlighted Lakers guard Dennis Schroder as one of his top NBA DFS picks on DraftKings and FanDuel. The result: Schroder scored 25 points and finished with 12 assists and a steal to return 49.5 points on DraftKings and 48.4 points on FanDuel. Anybody that included him in their lineups was well on the way to a profitable day.

Top NBA DFS picks for Friday, February 10

One of McClure's top NBA DFS picks for Friday is Trail Blazers forward Jerami Grant, who is listed at $6,700 on DraftKings and $6,600 on FanDuel. Grant scored 22 points and snagged four rebounds in his last start on Wednesday against Golden State. The 20-point performance was his first since January 30, but for the season, he's averaged 20.7 points per game and hit 40.6% of his 3-pointers.

The Blazers are at home on Friday against Oklahoma City, who is coming off a win against the Lakers but has lost three of its last five games. In two games against the Thunder this season, Grant has scored 43 total points with 13 rebounds and seven assists. Grant has also picked up his defense in home games with 29 total blocks, and he should expect to keep that up against a Thunder side that has been blocked the third-most times in road dates this season (5.7 blocks per game).

Another part of McClure's optimal NBA DFS strategy includes rostering Celtics guard Malcolm Brogdon ($6,300 on DraftKings, $5,900 on FanDuel). Brogdon scored 19 points to go with five rebounds and three assists in his last game on Wednesday against Philadelphia. Over his last five appearances, Brogdon has averaged 16.7 points and hit 52.4% of his 3-pointers.

The Celtics have some health concerns coming into Friday against Charlotte, with Marcus Smart (ankle) and Jaylen Brown (face) out. Jayson Tatum is listed as questionable after dealing with an illness as well, and all of that adds up to Boston having to lean on Brogdon more than usual. In three games against the Hornets this season, Brogdon has averaged 22.3 points and has hit 64.7% of his 3-pointers off the bench.

