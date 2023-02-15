The Knicks are just a half-game behind the Heat for the sixth seed in the Eastern Conference and are in Atlanta against the eighth-seeded Hawks on Wednesday. Josh Hart is coming off his best performance since coming to New York at the trade deadline, but is he a good fit for your NBA DFS lineups in what will be his third appearance for the Knicks? Hart scored 27 points on 10-for-14 shooting on Monday against Brooklyn and had nine points, 12 rebounds and five assists versus Atlanta on January 30 when he was still with the Trail Blazers.

The Hawks have won two of the three games that they've already played against New York this year, and in the last meeting between the two, guards Trae Young and Dejounte Murray combined for 56 points and 18 assists. Otherwise, De'Andre Hunter could be a name to consider in the NBA DFS player pool as well, as he's averaged 20.5 points in his two starts against the Knicks this season. Before you make your NBA DFS picks for Wednesday, be sure to check out the NBA DFS advice, player rankings, stacks and top daily Fantasy basketball picks from SportsLine's Mike McClure.

On Tuesday, he highlighted Celtics guard Derrick White as one of his top NBA DFS picks on DraftKings and FanDuel. The result: White scored 27 points, had 12 assists and three steals to return 55 points on DraftKings and 53.4 points on FanDuel. Anybody that included him in their lineups was well on the way to a profitable day.

Top NBA DFS picks for Wednesday, February 15

One of McClure's top NBA DFS picks for Wednesday is Hornets guard LaMelo Ball, who is listed at $10,400 on DraftKings and $9,900 on FanDuel. Ball scored 30 points and added 15 assists and six rebounds in his last start on Monday against the Hawks. Over his last five starts, he has averaged 24.2 points, 9.4 assists and hit 44.7% of his 3-point attempts.

On Wednesday, the Hornets take on the hapless Spurs, who Ball missed Charlotte's first game against when he started the season on the injury list. Ball only played one game against the Spurs last year as well, but he scored 24 points and had eight rebounds and seven assists in that start. Over his last 10 starts, Ball has averaged 1.8 steals, and this season the Spurs have allowed opposing point guards to make the seventh-most steals per game (1.94).

Another part of McClure's optimal NBA DFS strategy includes rostering Celtics guard Malcolm Brogdon ($6,000 on DraftKings, $5,600 on FanDuel). Brogdon played for 39 minutes on Tuesday against Milwaukee and scored 26 points to go with four rebounds and four assists versus his former team. His big game followed a short night last Friday which came after a game off against Memphis (Achilles), but in his five prior appearances, he averaged 16.6 points and hit 52.4% of his 3-pointers.

The Celtics have been dealing with a cavalcade of injury and illness to their starting lineup, and Brogdon should be in for another heavy workload in the second game of a back-to-back. In the second games on consecutive nights, Brogdon has been his sharpest this season, making 50% of his field goal attempts and 52.9% of his threes. Boston is back in action against the Pistons tonight, and Brogdon has been supremely efficient against Detroit in two previous appearances, as he has held a 26.8% usage rate and hit 57.1% of his shots in those matchups.

How to set your NBA DFS lineups for Wednesday, February 15

