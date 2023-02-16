With the NBA All-Star Game looming, a light three-game NBA DFS slate is on the docket for Thursday, starting with Milwaukee Bucks at the Chicago Bulls. Chicago would love a win going into the break after it failed to make any moves at the trade deadline and has lost five consecutive games. The Bucks haven't lost since January 21, and besides Giannis Antetokounmpo or Jrue Holiday, Brook Lopez could be a name to consider plugging into your NBA DFS lineups.

In two of his last four games, Lopez has scored fewer than 10 points, but in the other two, he's scored 49 total points and had 36 total rebounds during that entire sample. He could be a top NBA DFS pick on Thursday, as he's averaged 17 points, 6.5 rebounds and 2.5 blocks in two previous starts against the Bulls this year. Before you make your NBA DFS picks on Thursday, be sure to check out the NBA DFS advice, player rankings, stacks and top daily Fantasy basketball picks from SportsLine's Mike McClure.

On Wednesday, he highlighted Hornets guard LaMelo Ball as one of his top NBA DFS picks on DraftKings and FanDuel. The result: Ball put up a triple-double with 28 points, 12 rebounds and 10 assists in Charlotte's win over San Antonio to return 65 points on DraftKings and 56.4 points on FanDuel. Anybody that included him in their lineups was well on the way to a profitable day.

Top NBA DFS picks for Thursday, February 16

One of McClure's top NBA DFS picks for Thursday is Bulls G/F Zach LaVine, who is listed at $8,700 on DraftKings and $8,200 on FanDuel. LaVine scored 35 points to go with 11 rebounds and seven assists on Wednesday against Indiana. Since a 36-point game against Portland on February 4, he has averaged 28.9 points, 5.9 rebounds and 3.4 assists, while shooting 51.9% from the field.

In the second games of back-to-backs this season, LaVine has averaged 20.3 points, 4.4 rebounds and 3.3 assists. Those numbers are about what he has come away with in two previous games against Milwaukee this year. LaVine has also hit 38.9% of his 3-point attempts against the Bucks and he likes to get to the rim, where Milwaukee has allowed opposing guards to hit 64.8% of their shots over the last five games.

Another part of McClure's optimal NBA DFS strategy includes stacking LaVine with Chicago guard Coby White ($4,100 on DraftKings and $4,800 on FanDuel). White is coming off of a season-high 25-point performance against Indiana. He's taken on a bigger role in the rotation recently and has averaged 12.3 points, 2.5 rebounds and 2.4 assists despite fluctuating minutes over his last eight games.

In White's two previous appearances against Milwaukee this season, he shot 50% from the field and 57.1% from the 3-point line. February has easily been White's most productive month so far this season, and he's hit 47.3% of his shots. One area where White could also see a bump is on the boards, as the Bucks have allowed the sixth-most rebounds per game to opposing shooting guards (6.52) this season.

How to set your NBA DFS lineups for Thursday, February 16

