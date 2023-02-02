The Indiana Pacers have lost nine of their last 10 games and are on a three-game losing streak heading into their matchup with LeBron James and the Los Angeles Lakers on Thursday. Indiana guard Tyrese Haliburton has missed the last 10 games with elbow and ankle injuries but is expected to make his return to action. Daily Fantasy basketball players may be eager to drop him back into NBA DFS lineups after he scored 24 points and had 14 assists with seven rebounds when he played the Lakers earlier this season.

Meanwhile, Lakers center Anthony Davis, who has been in and out of the lineup since being cleared to play following a foot injury, is expected to play as well on Thursday. He had a triple-double in his earlier game against Indiana this year and should be a reliable choice in the NBA DFS player pool after he's played three of the Lakers' last four games. Before you make your NBA DFS picks, be sure to check out the NBA DFS advice, player rankings, stacks and top daily Fantasy basketball picks from SportsLine's Mike McClure.

McClure is a DFS professional with over $2 million in career winnings. He's also a predictive data engineer at SportsLine who uses a powerful prediction model that simulates every minute of every game 10,000 times, taking factors like matchups, statistical trends and injuries into account.

This allows him to find the best NBA DFS values and create optimal lineups that he shares only over at SportsLine. They're a must-see for any NBA DFS player.

On Wednesday, he highlighted Kings center Domantas Sabonis as one of his top NBA DFS picks on DraftKings and FanDuel. The result: Sabonis scored 34 points to go with 11 rebounds, four assists, two steals and two blocks to return 62.25 points on DraftKings and 62.2 points on FanDuel. Anybody that included him in their lineups was well on the way to a profitable day.

Top NBA DFS picks for Thursday, February 2

One of McClure's top NBA DFS picks for Thursday is Bulls forward DeMar DeRozan, who is listed at $8,700 on DraftKings and $8,500 on FanDuel. DeRozan scored 20 points and picked out five assists in his last start on Tuesday against the Clippers. Since missing three games with a quad injury, DeRozan has averaged 27.5 points, 5.3 assists, 1.2 steals and hit 54.4% of his shots over six games.

The Bulls are back in action on Thursday at home against the Charlotte Hornets, who allow the third-most points per game in the NBA. DeRozan hasn't been his sharpest this season against Charlotte and has only hit 34.4% of his shots against it in two previous starts, but he held a usage rate of 30.5%. That has helped him maintain a high average floor of 18.5 points, 5.5 rebounds and 5.0 assists in those games.

Another part of McClure's optimal NBA DFS strategy includes rostering Warriors guard Jordan Poole ($6,500 on DraftKings, $7,000 on FanDuel). Poole scored 18 points and finished with seven rebounds and five assists in his last start on Wednesday against Minnesota. In the second of back-to-back games this season, Poole has been at his best and has averaged 25.6 points and shot 35% from beyond the 3-point line.

Poole has been in a bit of a funk over his last three starts and has hit just 36.4% of his attempts and 28.6% of his 3-pointers. However, in the 10 games prior to that, he averaged 23.8 points with 4.4 rebounds and 4.6 assists. On Thursday, the Warriors take on the Denver Nuggets, who Poole scored 22.7 points and came away with 6.3 assists and 3.0 rebounds against over three appearances last season.

How to set your NBA DFS lineups for Thursday, February 2

