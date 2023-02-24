After a nine-game NBA DFS slate in the first night of post-All-Star break action on Thursday, daily Fantasy basketball owners will have a similarly-sized NBA DFS player pool for Friday. There are eight games on the schedule, including a high-profile matchup between the Bucks and Heat. Giannis Antetokounmpo (wrist) is listed as doubtful, which means other Bucks will have to step up if Milwaukee wants to push its winning streak to 13 games without its two-time MVP.

Brook Lopez dropped 33 points in the final game before the All-Star break, while Khris Middleton has averaged 18.2 points in just 21.9 minutes over his last six games. On the other side, any two-man combination of Jimmy Butler, Tyler Herro and Bam Adebayo would form a productive NBA DFS stack as each of the three is averaging over 20 points per game. Before you make your NBA DFS picks for Friday, be sure to check out the NBA DFS advice, player rankings, stacks and top daily Fantasy basketball picks from SportsLine's Mike McClure.

On Thursday, he highlighted Mavericks guard Luka Doncic as one of his top NBA DFS picks on DraftKings and FanDuel. The result: Doncic had 28 points, 10 assists, seven rebounds, two blocks and two steals to return 61.25 points on DraftKings and 62.4 points on FanDuel. Anybody that included him in their lineups was well on the way to a profitable day.

Top NBA DFS picks for Friday, February 24

One of McClure's top NBA DFS picks for Friday is Timberwolves center Rudy Gobert, who is listed at $7,200 on DraftKings and $7,900 on FanDuel. The three-time Defensive Player of the Year went into the NBA All-Star break on a high note as he posted a 17-point, 19-rebound, 3-block game in his last outing. That followed a 21-14-3 stat line in his previous game, and Gobert has knocked down 70.8% of his field goal attempts over this span.

Gobert has logged double-doubles in three straight games just twice this season, but Friday's opponent provides a great opportunity for him to reach that mark again. Minnesota takes on Charlotte, who ranks 28th in points allowed per game and saw Gobert post a 17 and 17 game against it earlier this season. The Hornets are also the most Fantasy-friendly team to opposing big men in the league as they've allowed the most Fantasy points on both DraftKings and FanDuel to opposing centers.

Another part of McClure's optimal NBA DFS strategy includes rostering Warriors guard Jordan Poole ($8,300 on both DraftKings and FanDuel). Poole continues to start in Stephen Curry's absence, and over his last seven games, Poole has averaged 24.3 points and 6.5 assists while knocking down 41.8% of his 3-point attempts.

Golden State is also without Andrew Wiggins (personal) and playing on the second night of a back-to-back on Friday against Houston. But Poole thrives on no rest as he's averaging 25.5 PPG in these situations, compared to 19.7 PPG with at least one day of rest. Houston has also been a godsend to opposing point guards all year long, as no team has allowed more Fantasy points to the position on both DraftKings and FanDuel.

How to set your NBA DFS lineups for Friday, February 24

