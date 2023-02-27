There are only four games on the NBA schedule on Monday, and NBA daily Fantasy players that hunt major total disparities will be all over one game in particular. Hornets vs. Pistons currently features a total of 235 while each of the other three games that make up the Monday NBA DFS slate have totals of 226.5 or lower. But with so much attention likely to be on that particular game, could using the other three contests help you build some variance in your NBA DFS lineups?

Joel Embiid, Jimmy Butler, Jayson Tatum and Julius Randle are all scheduled to play on Monday and are sure to be popular options in the NBA DFS player pool. But affording them will require you to make some salary cap sacrifices elsewhere, so who are some of the cheaper options in line for big minutes? Before making any NBA DFS picks for Monday, be sure to check out the NBA DFS advice, player rankings, stacks and top daily Fantasy basketball picks from SportsLine's Mike McClure.

McClure is a DFS professional with over $2 million in career winnings. He's also a predictive data engineer at SportsLine who uses a powerful prediction model that simulates every minute of every game 10,000 times, taking factors like matchups, statistical trends and injuries into account.

On Sunday, he highlighted Thunder guard Isaiah Joe as one of his top NBA DFS picks on DraftKings and FanDuel. The result: Joe scored 24 points and dished out three assists to return nearly 8x on investment with 29.5 points on DraftKings and 5x on investment with 26.5 points on FanDuel. Anybody that included him in their lineups was well on the way to a profitable day.

Top NBA DFS picks for Monday, February 27

One of McClure's top NBA DFS picks for Monday is Pistons guard Killian Hayes, who is listed at $4,600 on DraftKings and $5,400 on FanDuel. With Cade Cunningham out for the rest of the season because of a shin injury, Hayes has become the starting point guard in Detroit and the former top-10 pick is a capable distributor who uses his length well defensively.

Hayes is averaging 9.5 points and 5.8 assists per game, but he's averaged 11.2 points and 6.7 assists in the 38 games that he's started. He's reached at least five assists in 18 of his last 20 games and also registered a steal in 18 of 20, so that helps build in a comfortable baseline and any scoring he provides becomes an added bonus. And his scoring will be needed on Monday with rookie guard Jaden Ivey (personal) ruled out.

Another part of McClure's optimal NBA DFS strategy includes rostering Hornets guard LaMelo Ball ($10,300 on DraftKings and on FanDuel). The 2020-21 NBA Rookie of the Year continues to get more and more comfortable in the limelight and he's got the Hornets playing their best basketball of the year as they enter Monday's matchup with the Pistons on a four-game winning streak.

Ball is averaging 23.4 points, 8.5 assists and 6.4 rebounds per game, and he's been particularly hot of late. The former No. 3 overall pick has registered a double-double in each of his last six games and is averaging 25.2 points, 11.3 assists and 8.8 rebounds during that span. Despite a 7-for-23 shooting night, he stuffed the stat sheet in his last matchup with the Pistons, registering 23 points, eight rebounds, eight assists and five steals.

How to set your NBA DFS lineups for Monday, February 27

