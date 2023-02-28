With roughly a quarter of the 2022-23 NBA season remaining, it's going to be a sprint to the finish with 26 teams sitting within three games of the play-in tournament. And with tanking for Victor Wembanyama happening on the other end of the spectrum and elite teams resting starters when possible for the postseason, NBA daily Fantasy owners have to pay close attention to game situations down the stretch. The Bucks have won 14 in a row to take over the NBA's best record, but on Tuesday they'll play the middle game of a stretch where they play three times in four days.

So, might they be cautious with important pieces like Giannis Antetokounmpo, Jrue Holiday and Khris Middleton, and how should any potential minutes restrictions across the league impact your NBA DFS strategy? It's a loaded NBA DFS player pool on Tuesday with a 10-game slate, so you'll want to do your due diligence before crafting your NBA DFS lineups. Before making any NBA DFS picks for Tuesday, be sure to check out the NBA DFS advice, player rankings, stacks and top daily Fantasy basketball picks from SportsLine's Mike McClure.

McClure is a DFS professional with over $2 million in career winnings. He's also a predictive data engineer at SportsLine who uses a powerful prediction model that simulates every minute of every game 10,000 times, taking factors like matchups, statistical trends and injuries into account.

This allows him to find the best NBA DFS values and create optimal lineups that he shares only over at SportsLine. They're a must-see for any NBA DFS player.

On Monday, he highlighted Pistons guard Killian Hayes as one of his top NBA DFS picks on DraftKings and FanDuel. The result: Hayes had 12 points, 10 assists, four rebounds, four steals and two blocked shots to return nearly 10x on investment with 46.5 points on DraftKings and 9x on investment with 48.8 points on FanDuel. Anybody that included him in their lineups was well on the way to a profitable day.

Now, McClure has turned his attention to NBA action on Tuesday and locked in his top daily Fantasy basketball picks. You can only see them by heading to SportsLine.

Top NBA DFS picks for Tuesday, February 28

One of McClure's top NBA DFS picks for Tuesday is Thunder forward Jalen Williams, who is listed at $6,000 on DraftKings and $6,100 on FanDuel. The No. 12 overall pick in the 2022 NBA Draft spent three seasons at Santa Clara, earning first-team All-WCC honors as a junior when he averaged 18.0 points, 4.4 rebounds and 4.2 assists per game.

And he's been productive in his rookie season as well, playing in 56 games and making 43 starts thus far while averaging 12.4 points, 4.2 rebounds, 2.9 assists and 1.3 steals. Williams is also shooting an extremely efficient 50.9% from the floor and he's been taking on an even larger role at both ends of late, averaging 17.0 points, 5.1 rebounds, 3.4 assists and 2.3 steals over his last seven games.

Another part of McClure's optimal NBA DFS strategy includes rostering Jazz guard Talen Horton-Tucker ($5,900 on DraftKings and on FanDuel). Horton-Tucker is averaging 7.8 points, 3.0 assists and 2.6 rebounds over 17.1 minutes per game this season but he's taken on a much larger role for Utah since the Mike Conley trade.

Over the last seven games, the fourth-year guard is averaging 12.9 points, 6.4 assists, 4.6 rebounds and 1.4 blocks over 26.9 minutes per night. On Tuesday, he'll take on a Spurs squad that is allowing a league-worst 122.9 points per game. Horton-Tucker had 12 points, six rebounds, four assists and three blocked shots against San Antonio on Saturday and he should be in store for another active night.

How to set your NBA DFS lineups for Tuesday, February 28

McClure is also targeting a player who could go off for massive numbers on Tuesday because of a dream matchup. This pick could be the difference between winning your tournaments and cash games or going home with nothing. You can only see who it is here.

Who is DFS pro Mike McClure putting in his optimal NBA DFS lineups for Tuesday? Visit SportsLine now to see optimal NBA DFS picks, rankings, advice, and stacks, all from a professional DFS player who has over $2 million in career winnings, and find out.